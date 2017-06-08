Valiant Investments Plc - Issue of Equity

sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

London, June 8

VALIANT INVESTMENTS PLC
("Valiant" or "the Company")

Issue of Equity

8 June 2017

Valiant is pleased to advise that it has raised £45,000 by way of a placing of 45,000,000 new ordinary shares at a price of 0.1p. The monies raised will provide the Company with additional working capital and enable it to further accelerate the development of its 84.7% owned subsidiary, Flamethrower plc.

The new ordinary shares rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

Following this placing there are now 1,041,558,666 ordinary shares in issue, of which the Directors are interested in a total of 15,520,000 ordinary shares, representing 1.49% of the issued share capital.

The Directors of Valiant accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

Company
Valiant Investments plc
Conrad Windham
Telephone: 01366 381541

Corporate Advisor
Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited
Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl
Telephone: 020 7220 9796


© 2017 PR Newswire