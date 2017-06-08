

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Honda Motor Co. (HMC) said it plans to introduce autonomous cars that can drive on city streets by 2025, just one step short of having a fully autonomous self-driving vehicle.



The Japanese automaker announced its plan at a press meeting in Tokyo to discuss the future direction of Honda, including the company's various products and technologies as well as its new 2030 Vision.



Honda plans to market a vehicle that can drive itself on highways in 2020 and make those technologies usable in a broader area, including regular roads.



The company said it will strive to achieve the technological establishment of 'level 4' automated driving for personal car use by around 2025.



Using technologies like cameras, light detection and ranging or lidar and radar sensors for its self-driving system, Honda aims to meet the standards set out by SAE International.



SAE Level 3, or conditional automation, enables human drivers to offload driving tasks but remain prepared to take back control of the vehicle in the event of an emergency.



SAE Level 4, or high automation, allows a driver to completely relinquish control of the vehicle, and the autonomous vehicle will be able to drive itself on highways and city roads under most conditions.



Honda said that for automated driving of vehicles on highways, it is striving to realize an automated lane-changing function that will enable the vehicle to drive in multiple lanes without any command from the driver.



The company also expects to introduce an automated driving function that will free the driver from the need to monitor the surroundings while the vehicle is experiencing traffic congestion.



Honda intends to electrify two-thirds of its global automobile unit sales in 2030. It will also increase the number of vehicles featuring Honda Sensing technologies.



In Japan, the automaker will make Honda Sensing standard equipment on all new vehicles introduced in Japan, starting with the all-new N-BOX.



Honda will expand application of Honda Sensing for all-new models in other regions as well, including North America, China, and Europe.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX