THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- White Metal Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE: WHM) ("White Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the results from 1,166 soil geochemical samples. Gold in soil values ranged from less than 5ppb up to 225 ppb. The program was designed to outline new areas of potential gold mineralization and to explore for possible extensions of known gold occurrences. The results indicate anomalous gold in soil extending approximately 900m from the Irish Lake gold zone in a north easterly direction (Iris Lake "A"). A sub-parallel anomalous zone (Iris Lake "B") extends 800m in a south westerly direction from the known gold mineralization. Two new sub-parallel gold anomalies (Vanguard "A" and "B") extend south west from the Vanguard VMS-Au deposits over a strike length of approximately 900m - 1200m. A 750m soil anomaly (Central) in the south-central part of the property will be followed up as well. A map outlining the soil anomalies can be viewed on the White Metal website at http://www.whitemetalres.com/shebandowan-property.html.

White Metal is very encouraged by the results of the first round of work completed on the property and the Company has now started a mapping and prospecting program to investigate the potential of all geochemical anomalies outlined to date.

Key points of the Shebandowan Property:

-- Wesdome continues to drill the Moss Lake Deposit which has a NI 43-101 compliant resource of 1.51 million ounces of gold.(Reference: Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate - Moss Lake Deposit, May 2013) -- The property is comprised of 25 staked claims (222 claim units) totaling 3594 hectares and is located approximately 20 kilometers east of the past producing Coldstream Mine which produced 102 million pounds of copper, 440,000 ounces of silver and 22,000 ounces of gold (Canadian Mines Handbook, 1968-69, p251). -- The Property has excellent infrastructure with hydro and road accessibility with proven past production. The Coldstream Mine produced from 1972 to 1998. The Inco Shebandowan copper-nickel-PGE mine produced from 1972 through to 1989. -- The Property also hosts the East Vanguard and the West Vanguard deposits two historical non 43-101 compliant resources. The East Vanguard property has a historical resource of 100,000 tons of 1.8% Cu, 4.5% Zn, 6.8 g/t Ag and 5 g/t Au. The West Vanguard deposit has 200,000 tons of 1.3% Cu, 1.5% Zn, and 8.62 g/t Ag (Allegheny Mines Corporation, NR November 1997). -- Drilling by Benton Resources Inc. in 2011 had intercepts of up to 19.5g/t Au over 0.80meters (see Benton Resources Inc. press release dated December 7, 2016).

Future Work to be completed

-- Prospecting and mapping of all soil geochemical anomalies by the end of June 2017. -- Trenching to be completed on favourable area's followed by diamond drilling if warranted by September 2017. -- The Company is reviewing the results of an Induced Polarization ("IP") survey that was completed by Benton Resources in 2010. The survey may help in identifying other potential structures and favourable areas that control gold mineralization on the property.

Paul E. Nielsen, PGeo, is the qualified person responsible for this release and has prepared, supervised and approved the preparation of the scientific and technical disclosure contained within the release.

About White Metal Resources Corp (TSX VENTURE: WHM):

White Metal Resources Corp is a junior exploration company exploring in Canada and currently has 35,591,073 common shares issued and outstanding.

For a complete up to date information on the Shebandowan Property please follow the link provided. http://www.whitemetalres.com/

On behalf of the Board of Directors of White Metal Resources Corp.

Michael Stares, President and CEO

