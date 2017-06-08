Appointments of Dominique Costantini and Nawal Ouzren to Company's Board of Directors Approved

Sensorion (Paris:ALSEN) (FR0012596468 ALSEN), a biotech company specializing in the treatment of inner ear diseases, announces that the appointments of two new Board members, Ms. Dominique Costantini, independent Board member, and Ms. Nawal Ouzren, CEO of Sensorion, were approved at the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was held on May 30, 2017. In addition, the mandates of four current Board members were renewed at the AGM.

Dr. Dominique Costantini has over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. She has led a number of therapeutic innovations in the field of oncology. Dr. Costantini currently serves as the CEO of OSE Immunotherapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative immunotherapies in oncology, autoimmune diseases and transplantation. Prior to this, Dr. Costantini co-founded BioAlliancePharma, an orphan oncology specialist company that became Onxeo in 2014, where she steered the registration of new products in Europe and the US. Dr. Costantini also sits on the Board of multiple other biotechnology companies.

The mandates of the Board members representing Bpifrance Investissement and Inserm Transfert Initiative, Sensorion's largest institutional shareholders, as well as Mr. Patrick Langlois, Chairman of the Board, were renewed at the AGM. The Company's Board now includes seven members, three of whom are independent. In addition, over 40% of Sensorion's Board members are now women.

Thanks to the arrival of experienced professionals in the field of product development with an in-depth knowledge of the drug industry and market, Sensorion's Board of Directors has the key skills needed to take its portfolio of innovative drug candidates to new value-creating stages of development.

Patrick Langlois, Sensorion's Chairman, said: "I am pleased to welcome Dominique and her vast experience in the development and marketing of innovative drugs to the Sensorion Board. We now have a diverse Board with complementary skills that positions the Company well, under Nawal's strong leadership, to continue advancing Sensorion's pipeline of innovative drug candidates to new value-creating stages of development. Sensorion remains focused on becoming a global leader in the treatment of inner ear diseases."

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a biotech company specializing in the treatment of inner ear diseases such as severe vertigo, tinnitus or hearing loss. Two products are currently in the clinical development stage: SENS-111, in phase 2 in acute vestibular neuritis, and SENS-401, which has completed a phase 1 trial. The company was founded by Inserm (the French Institute of Health and Medical Research) and is utilizing its pharmaceutical R&D experience and comprehensive technology platform to develop first-in-class easy-to-administer, notably orally active, drugs for treating and preventing hearing loss and the symptoms of bouts of vertigo and tinnitus.

Based in Montpellier, Southern France, Sensorion has received financial support from Bpifrance, through the InnoBio fund, and Inserm Transfert Initiative.

Sensorion has been listed on the Euronext Alternext Paris exchange since April 2015.

www.sensorion-pharma.com

