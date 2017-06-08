Automotive Actuators Market to Reach $20.3 Billion by 2022 - Increasing Demand For Fuel Efficient Vehicles - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Automotive Actuators Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The automotive actuators market, in terms of value, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.49% from 2017 to 2022. The market is estimated to be USD 14.16 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 20.33 Billion by 2022.

Engine downsizing reduces carbon emissions and automotive weight and also improves the vehicle performance by improving fuel economy. The increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, due to government norms, and rising fuel prices further drive the automotive actuators market.

The grille shutter actuator is estimated to be the fastest growing market of the automotive actuators market, by product type. These actuators improve the drag coefficient and optimize engine cooling and heating for reducing CO2 emissions. Thus, the growing demand for fuel efficient vehicles is driving the market for grille shutter actuators.

The passenger cars segment is expected be the fastest growing segment in the automotive actuators market, by vehicle type. This can be attributed to the introduction of various advanced automated systems such as operating windows, seat adjustments, and headlights in passenger cars. These features have spurred the growth of the automotive actuators market for passenger cars.

