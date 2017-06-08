€11.5 million raised

Extension clause exercised in full

SuperSonic Imagine (Paris:SSI) (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814, PEA-PME eligible the "Company"), a company specialized in ultrasound medical imaging, announces today the great success of its capital increase with shareholders' preferential subscription rights for gross proceeds of approximately €11.5 million.

The aim of the capital increase was to give the Company the additional means required to finance i/ its ordinary activities (around 60% of funds raised); ii/ the launch of its new modular ultrasound platform (around 20% of funds raised); and (iii) its commercial development, marketing expenses, clinical and medico-economic studies (around 20% of funds raised).

Michèle Lesieur, CEO and President of SuperSonic Imagine, comments: "The clear success of this rights issue attests to the relevance of our expansion plans. On behalf of the entire team, I would like to sincerely thank our shareholders old and new for the success of this rights issue, which should first of all finance our ordinary activities, and then allow us to finalize the development of our new generation of ultrasound equipment, due to be launched in 2018, while also stepping up our rate of commercial expansion in order to achieve our EBITDA target for 2019

Over 84% of preferential subscription rights exercised and total amount requested of €14.08 million, 1.4 times more than offered

At the close of the subscription period, which ended June 1st, 2017, the capital increase had received total requests for 8,480,548 shares at a price of €1.66 per share, or an overall subscription rate of 141% and a total amount requested of 14,077,709.68:

5,064,740 new shares were subscribed through irrevocable entitlement (" à titre irréductible "), representing a high 84.02% exercise rate of preferential subscription rights; and

"), representing a high 84.02% exercise rate of preferential subscription rights; and demand subject to reduction ("à titre réductible") accounted for the subscription of 3,415,808 new shares.

SuperSonic Imagine decided to exercise the extension clause in full, in the amount of 904,151 additional shares, thereby increasing the number of shares offered to 6,931,829, representing a total amount raised of €11,506,836.14. As a result, only some of the shares subscribed subject to reduction will be allocated, in the amount of 1,867,089 shares.

The Company's share capital post capital increase will amount to €2,320,656.00, divided into 23,206,560 shares, each with a par value of €0.10.

Settlement-delivery and admission of the new shares to trading on Euronext's regulated market in Paris are scheduled for June 12, 2017. The new shares will carry dividend rights for the current year. They will be immediately fungible with the Company's existing shares, already traded on Euronext Paris, and will be traded on the same line as the existing shares under ISIN code FR0010526814.

Gilbert Dupont acted as Lead Manager and Bookrunner for the issue.

To the Company's knowledge, the distribution of the share capital of the Company on an undiluted basis after the transaction is as follows:

Shareholders/Investors Percentage of share capital after issue Number of shares % of share capital Management and employees 344,182 1.48% EPIC Bpifrance Groupe CDC 6,180,106 26.63% EdRIP 2,170,224 9.35% Auriga Partners 1,633,195 7.04% Omnes Capital 809,990 3.49% NBGI Private Equity 911,849 3.93% Mérieux Participations 1,064,873 4,59% Main financial investors 12,770,237 55.03% Other 10,027,278 43.21% Treasury shares 64,863 0.40% Total 23,206,560 100.00%

Bpifrance SA, which owns Bpifrance Participations SA, which in turn owns Bpifrance Investissement SAS, is jointly owned by EPIC Bpifrance and Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations (CDC). Therefore, the shares held by Bpifrance Participations and the funds managed and/or advised by Bpifrance Investissement are assimilated in full by EPIC Bpifrance and CDC. Their respective positions are as follows:

EPIC Bpifrance % of

capital Groupe CDC % of

capital Number of shares Number of shares Bpifrance Investissement 2,589,476 11.16% 2,589,476 11.16% Bpifrance participations 2,773,221 11.95% 2,773,221 11.95% CDC EVM 817,409 3.52% Consolidated position 5,362,697 23.11% 6,180,106 26.63%

Timetable

June 12, 2017 Issuing of new shares Settlement-delivery.

Admission to trading of the new shares on Euronext Paris. Before August 14,

2017, 23:59 Resumption of the right to exercise founders' warrants ("BSPCE"), warrants ("BSA"), stock options ("Options") and bonds with warrants attached ("OBSA

Information for investors

The prospectus approved by Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") on May 16, 2017 under no. 17-198 consists of SuperSonic Imagine's registration document filed on April 24, 2017 under no. R.17-019, a securities note and a summary prospectus (included in the securities note).

Availability of the prospectus

Copies of the prospectus may be obtained free of charge from SuperSonic Imagine, 510 rue René Descartes, Les Jardins de la Duranne Bât E/F, 13857 Aix-en-Provence Cedex 3, from SuperSonic Imagine's Website (www.supersonicimagine.fr), from the AMF's Website (www.amf-france.org) and from Gilbert Dupont.

Risk factors - for a description of the risks and uncertainties that may affect SuperSonic Imagine's results, financial position, performance or achievements, as well as the risks relating to the transaction, SuperSonic Imagine draws investors' attention to chapter 4 "Risk factors" of the registration document filed with the AMF and section 2 "Risk factors" of the securities note.

About SuperSonic Imagine

Founded in 2005 and based in Aix-en-Provence (France), SuperSonic Imagine is a company specializing in medical imaging. The company designs, develops and markets a revolutionary ultrasound system, Aixplorer, with an UltraFast™ platform that can acquire images 200 times faster than conventional ultrasound systems. In addition to providing exceptional image quality, this unique technology is the foundation of several innovations which have changed the paradigm of ultrasound imaging: ShearWave™ Elastography (SWE™), UltraFast™ Doppler, Angio PL.U.S Planewave UltraSensitive™ Imaging and more recently TriVu. ShearWave Elastography allows physicians to visualize and analyze the stiffness of tissue in a real-time, reliable, reproducible and non-invasive manner. This criteria has become an important parameter in diagnosing potentially malignant tissue or other diseased tissue. As of today, over 300 peer-reviewed publications have demonstrated the value of SWE for the clinical management of patients with a wide range of diseases. UltraFast Doppler combines Color Flow Imaging and Pulsed Wave Doppler into one simple exam, providing physicians with exam results simultaneously and helping to increase patient throughput. The latest innovation, Angio PL.U.S, provides a new level of microvascular imaging through significantly improved color sensitivity and spatial resolution while maintaining exceptional 2D imaging. SuperSonic Imagine has been granted regulatory clearances for the commercialization of Aixplorer in key global markets. SuperSonic Imagine is a listed company since April 2014 on the Euronext, symbol SSI. For more information about SuperSonic Imagine, please go to www.supersonicimagine.com.

Disclaimer

The offer was opened to the public in France after the approval by the AMF of the Prospectus (visa).

With respect to the member States of the European Economic Area, other than France, which have implemented the Prospectus Directive (each, a "Relevant Member State"), no action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make an offer to the public of the securities requiring a publication of a prospectus in any relevant member State. As a result, the warrants and the new shares may only be offered in relevant member States: (a) to legal entities that are qualified investors as defined in the Prospectus Directive; (b) in any other circumstances that do not require the publication by SuperSonic Imagine of a prospectus pursuant to Article 3(2) of the Prospectus Directive.

As a consequence, this press release is directed only at persons who (i) are located outside the United Kingdom, (ii) have professional experience in matters relating to investments and fall within Article 19(5) ("investment professionals") of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotions) Order 2005 (as amended), (iii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) or (iv) are persons to whom this press release may otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). The warrants and the new shares are directed only at Relevant Persons and no invitation, offer or agreements to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire the warrants and the new shares may be proposed or made other than with Relevant Persons. Any person other than a Relevant Person may not act or rely on this document or any provision thereof. This press release is not a prospectus which has been approved by the Financial Services Authority or any other United Kingdom regulatory authority for the purposes of Section 85 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities nor of any offer or solicitation to sell securities in the United States of America or any other jurisdiction in which the operation may be subject to restrictions. The warrants and the new shares of SuperSonic Imagine have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States of America except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. SuperSonic Imagine does not intend to register any portion of the proposed offering in the United States of America nor to conduct an offering of securities to the public in the United States of America.

The distribution of this document in certain countries may constitute a breach of applicable law. The persons that have access to this dicument must inform themselves of potential local restrictions.

Any decision to subscribe or buy shares or securities of SuperSonic Imagine must be made only based on the informations publicly disclosed regarding SuperSonic Imagine. Gilbert Dupont shall not be held liable for these informations that have not been verified by Gilbert Dupont independently.

Not for distribution in the United States of America, Canada, Australia And Japan

