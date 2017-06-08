sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 08.06.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,384 Euro		-0,12
-1,84 %
WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 Ticker-Symbol: CTAA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
08.06.2017 | 17:53
PR Newswire

Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, June 8

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameNick Greatorex and Chris Sellers
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNick Greatorex - Group Finance Director
Chris Sellers - Group Business Development Director
b)Initial notification
/Amendment		Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapita plc
b)LEICMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each



GB00B23K0M20
b)Nature of the transactionMonthly share purchase under the Capita Share Ownership Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Nick Greatorex - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£5.4534

Chris Sellers - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£5.4531
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price
65 Ordinary shares

£5.45
e)Date of the transaction
2017-06-07
13:03 UTC
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange - XLON

© 2017 PR Newswire