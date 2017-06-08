Nexus Gold Corp.: Nexus Gold Mobilizes Crew & Drill Rig to Bouboulou Gold Concession, Burkina Faso, West Africa

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2017 / Nexus Gold Corp. ("Nexus" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NXS, OTC PINK: NXXGF, FSE: N6E) is pleased to report, in anticipation of its upcoming drill program, that it has mobilized both crew and equipment to the Bouboulou gold concession, located approximately 75 kilometers north-west of the capital Ouagadougou. The 38-sq kilometer property sits on the Boromo-Goren greenstone belt, and is bisected by the Sabce shear zone.

The phase one diamond drill program at Bouboulou will include 2000 meters targeting known previously identified mineralized zones. The Company also plans to test new areas of interest at the Koala zone, where recent samples ran as high as 66 grams-per-tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au"), and the newly identified Rawema West zone.

New Zone Identified - Rawema West

As reported in a June 6, 2017 news release, company geologists have now determined the presence of a new mineralized zone at Bouboulou through the observance of increased artisanal activity, and the result of rock sampling taken from the newly observed area.

The new zone, termed "Rawema West," occurs approximately 1000 metres west of the main workings at the previously identified Rawema site. The Artisanal workings extend some 150 metres in length and appear by observation to extend to depths of greater than 20 metres. This fifth zone adds to the four previously identified zones (Rawema, Bouboulou 2, Pelatanga and Koala) at the concession.

Company geologists collected seven select rock samples of dump material from the Rawema West workings. Of the seven samples collected there, four returned values greater than 1 g/t Au, including BBL-004 which returned 9.49 g/t Au.

The sampling results from both Rawema West and Koala, as reported June 6, 2017, are tabled below:

Table 1

Sample ID Gold (g/t) Sample type Zone BBL-001 0.058 Select Rawema West BBL-002 0.065 Select Rawema West BBL-003 0.134 Select Rawema West BBL-004 9.69 Select Rawema West BBL-005 2.62 Select Rawema West BBL-006 4.41 Select Rawema West BBL-007 4.84 Select Rawema West BBL-008 0.061 Select Koala BBL-009 0.093 Select Koala BBL-010 0.472 Select Koala BBL-011 0.361 Select Koala BBL-012 66.1 Select Koala BBL-013 29 Select Koala BBL-014 2.20 Select Koala

The trend of the workings at Rawema West run roughly parallel to the Pelatanga-Rawema ("PR") trend that the company intends to test with its upcoming diamond drill program.

Bouboulou Historical Data

In 2011 and 2012 Roxgold Inc completed reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling (DD) programs to test the previously identified mineralized zones. Historical drilling highlights from Bouboulou can be found on the Company website here:

http://www.nexusgoldcorp.com/index.php/en/projects-3/bouboulou-gold-concession

The Company has subsequently identified three distinct 5000m (5km) long anomalous gold trends at the Bouboulou concession. Each of the three trends display strong coincidental geochemical and geophysical gold anomalies, and extend from the four previously drill-identified mineralized zones, namely Rawema, Pelgtanga, Bouboulou 2 and Koala. They are identified by numerous orpaillages and geochemical samples of greater than 1 g/t Au. All three of the Bouboulou trends display similar coincidental anomalies. Each trend has substantial artisanal workings either directly on them, or along trend.

A map of the three trends can be seen here:

http://www.nexusgoldcorp.com/images/NexusGold_Boub1.jpg

About Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso is a landlocked nation, located in West Africa. It covers an area of roughly 274,000 square kilometres and has an estimated population of more than 16 million people. The country has a stable political setting with a pro-mining and foreign investment stance. Burkina Faso is the fastest growing gold producer in Africa, and was the 4th largest gold producer in Africa in 2012. Eight new mines have been commissioned there over the past six years. The country has excellent geological potential. The Greenstone Belts that host all of the major deposits in Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire continue northward into Burkina Faso. Burkina Faso has undergone less than 15 years of modern mineral exploration, remaining under-explored in comparison to neighbouring Ghana and Mali; both of which host world-class gold mines in the same belts of Birimian rocks.

About the Company

Nexus Gold Corp. is a Vancouver-based gold exploration and development company operating in some of the world's premier mining districts. The Company is currently concentrating its efforts on two gold projects located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The Bouboulou gold concession is a 38-sq km advanced exploration target where previous drilling has confirmed multiple zones of gold mineralization. The Niangouela gold concession is a 178-sq km project featuring high grade gold occurring in and around a primary quartz vein 1km in length and associated shear zone. For more information on these projects, please visit the Company website at www.nexusgoldcorp.com.

Warren Robb P.Geo., Senior Geologist is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information contained in this release.

