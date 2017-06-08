sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 19, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2017 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NYSE MKT: TXMD) who purchased shares between July 7, 2016 and April 9, 2017. The action, which was filed in the USDC for the Southern District of Florida, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) the Company's New Drug Application (NDA) submission for TX-004HR was deficient; (ii) the Company's NDA submission for TX-004HR was not supported by the complete TX-004HR clinical program and/or the clinical program was deficient; (iii) the Company's deficient NDA would likely cause a delay of the FDA's potential approval of the TX-004HR NDA.

Shareholders have until June 19, 2017 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sa/therapeuticsmd-inc?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. is an experienced attorney and has also practiced as a Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Klein represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE