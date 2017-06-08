ALBANY, NY and TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- Vena Solutions, the fastest growing provider of cloud-based corporate performance management (CPM) software, today announced its designation as a Leader in the 2017 Nucleus Research Technology Value Matrix for CPM. Evaluated on the usability and functionality of its robust cloud-based CPM solution, Vena was named a Leader alongside other global vendors including IBM and Oracle.

"Vena provides its customers with a CPM solution that goes hand in hand with Excel, a tool that people already know and love," said Anne Moxie, senior analyst at Nucleus Research. "Because customers continue to praise Vena's intuitive user interface, and high adoption rates, the company has again secured its position in the Leader's quadrant."

Vena's main competitive advantage -- highlighted by Nucleus as a distinct trend in the CPM market -- is bringing the familiarity, flexibility and usability of Excel to its cloud-based budgeting, planning and revenue forecasting software. Nucleus Research also highlighted Vena for its product innovation, including its recently announced Vena Exchange and integration with Office 365 -- the online version of the world's most popular productivity software.

"We are thrilled Nucleus named Vena a Leader for a second year in a row," said Don Mal, CEO of Vena Solutions. "Vena was designed from the ground up to allow customers to use the tools they know and love, an approach further validated by the user feedback incorporated into the Nucleus report."

Additional drivers behind Vena's market leader ranking include its:

Broad Functionality and Applications - across finance and accounting, including budgeting, planning, revenue forecasting, financial close management, reporting and regulatory disclosure;





Enterprise-class Platform - combining its renowned Excel interface with a centralized database, sophisticated workflow, powerful reporting and advanced analytics;





Powerful Integrations - including the recent Office 365 announcement, in addition to integrating with NetSuite, FinancialForce and hundreds of enterprise applications through the company's partnership with Dell Boomi;





Best Practice Templates - Vena Exchange provides users with access to a collection of templates from various industries, departments and business application areas, with built-in design, modeling and reporting best practices;





Feature-Rich Dashboards - with mobile, web and desktop dashboards featuring data visualization tools to provide users with an intuitive, personalized way of uncovering insights into their current status and trends at a glance.

For more information on the Nucleus Research 2017 Technology Value Matrix for CPM, visit https://nucleusresearch.com/research/single/cpm-technology-value-matrix-2017.

About Vena Solutions

Vena Solutions redefines how medium and large sized companies manage their budgeting, planning and revenue forecasting. Vena combines a centralized database, sophisticated workflow, powerful reporting and advanced analytics with Excel to create a cloud-based corporate performance management (CPM) solution. The best companies in the world use Vena to get trusted numbers and insights fast. Vena is the fastest growing cloud CPM company and the only one to embrace -- not replace -- Excel. Visit us at www.venasolutions.com.

