NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - June 08, 2017) - 7Park Data, the technology company providing data-driven market insights to businesses around the world, today released the latest Insight Series report on international video streaming, which tracks actual streams across major international markets, including TV and movie preferences, and production studio rankings for services like Netflix. The report is based on the company's industry-leading Streaming Intelligence product, currently available for subscription, and offers insights into consumer preferences for non-traditional video content including on-demand and over-the-top content (OTT).

Top insights from the latest report "Streaming Intelligence: Data and Insights in International TV & Movie Entertainment" include:

Netflix TV is expanding consumption around the world. Many international markets are experiencing double and triple digit growth, year over year, in spite of small content libraries. Much of this success is due to region-specific content and native language offerings.

How viewership and episode duration preferences differ domestically and internationally. In the U.S., less than half of all Netflix streams are hour-long TV episodes, whereas in France and other places, hour-long shows make up the majority of Netflix streams.

The role of original content in the U.S. and abroad. In the U.S., only 15% of all Netflix TV streams are of original content, whereas in places like India, originals account for 35%.

Also:

Rankings of leading TV and movie studios by country

Genre preferences by country

Selected rankings of TV shows by country and genre

"Netflix's global expansion continues to be successful as viewers across the globe adopt the platform and deepen their engagement. According to our latest Streaming Intelligence report, despite relatively smaller content libraries in some markets, Netflix experienced double or triple-digit year-over-year streaming growth in many international markets in the first quarter of 2017," said Christopher Coby, senior industry analyst - entertainment, 7Park Data. "Several dynamics are driving Netflix growth including global tastes for both American and regionally-focused content particularly 'hour-long' TV and movies. Netflix is also fueling discovery of new content bringing several foreign genres like anime and regional comedies deeper into new global markets."

