Regulatory News:

Transgene's (Paris:TNG) shareholders held their Combined General Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) today, chaired by Philippe Archinard, Chairman and CEO, to approve the company financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2016 and to vote on the other resolutions submitted to their approval.

At the Combined General Meeting, the shareholders have:

renewed the mandates of the following board members Philippe Archinard (who continues as Chairman of the Board), Benoît Habert, Alain Mérieux and TSGH SAS;

appointed Marie Landel and Maya Saïd as independent board members; and;

voted the other resolutions submitted, in accordance with the recommendations of the Board of Directors.

Following the Combined General Meeting, the board of directors is composed of 10 members, including six independent directors.

Marie Landel, Independent Board Member

Marie Landel founded Marie Landel Associates, now Axelia Partners, a consultancy based in Cambridge (Massachusetts) specialized in advising European companies on the creation and development of US subsidiaries. Marie has significant experience supporting French and European biotechnology companies in the United States. In her 27 years of practice, she has built an extensive network in the financial community focused on this sector. Marie is a French CPA (Expert-comptable), and she holds an MBA from the European Business School (Paris, Frankfurt and London).

Marie also sits on the Boards of TxCell, Safe Orthopaedics and Cellnovo.

Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur, Marie was also a Foreign Trade Advisor to the French government (CCEF or Conseillers pour le Commerce Extérieur de la France for 10 years).

Maya Saïd, Independent Board Member

Maya Saïd brings more than 15 years of international strategic, operational and research experience working across academia and the healthcare industry. She is the President and CEO of Outcomes4Me, a private company headquartered in Cambridge (Massachusetts), focusing on providing patients with personalized treatment options and outcomes information. Previously, she was Senior Vice-President, Global Head of Oncology Policy and Market Access at Novartis, and Vice President, Head of Strategy, Science Policy External Innovation, Global R&D at Sanofi. Her career started within the healthcare and strategy practice of The Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

Maya has a Doctor of Science in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science & Systems Biology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), two Master's degrees in Electrical Engineering Computer Science and in Toxicology, as well as two Bachelor's degrees in Electrical Engineering & Computer Science and in Biology. She has also studied finance and healthcare systems excellence at the Harvard Business School. Maya is the author of more than 20 publications in refereed journals such as Nature and PNAS.

About Transgene

Transgene S.A. (Euronext: TNG), part of Institut Mérieux, is a publicly traded French biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Transgene's programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing infected or cancerous cells. The Company's two lead clinical-stage programs are: TG4010, a therapeutic vaccine against non-small cell lung cancer and Pexa-Vec, an oncolytic virus against liver cancer. The Company has several other programs in clinical and preclinical development. Transgene is based in Strasbourg, France, and has additional operations in Lyon, as well as a joint venture in China. Additional information about Transgene is available at www.transgene.fr.

Follow us on Twitter: @TransgeneSA

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant negative outcome for the Company's activities, perspectives, financial situation, results, regulatory authorities' agreement with development phases, and development. The Company's ability to commercialize its products depends on but is not limited to the following factors: positive pre-clinical data may not be predictive of human clinical results, the success of clinical studies, the ability to obtain financing and/or partnerships for product manufacturing, development and commercialization, and marketing approval by government regulatory authorities. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors ("Facteurs de Risque") section of the Document de Référence, available on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org) or on Transgene's website (www.transgene.fr). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Transgene undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170608005892/en/

Contacts:

Transgene:

Lucie Larguier

Director Corporate Communications IR

+33 (0)3 88 27 91 04

investorrelations@transgene.fr

or

Media contacts:

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

David Dible Marine Perrier

+ 44 (0)20 7638 9571

transgene@citigatedr.co.uk