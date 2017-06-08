New version of sensor simulation platform focuses on usability, software ergonomics and efficiency

ESI Group, leading innovator in Virtual Prototypingsoftware and services for manufacturing industries, announces the release of its sensor simulation platform Pro-SiVICTM 2017. ESI Pro-SiVICTM allows industrial manufacturers to virtually test the operational performance of various perception systems (sensors) onboard a vehicle or aircraft, thereby supporting the development of functions such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Autonomous Driving Systems and Advanced Lighting Systems. After the launch of new physics-based sensor models last year, the new version of Pro-SiVICTM focuses on usability and delivers significant acceleration of time-consuming tasks related to scene preparation and definition of vehicle motion. This release also enables the import of external dynamic models from third-party software that engineers may use in conjunction with Pro-SIVICTM, eliminating cumbersome file transfers and compatibility issues.

Demonstrator presented at the CES, based on ESI Pro-SiVIC™. Visitors were invited to experience new automated features embedded in a vehicle by "driving" it across the city of Las Vegas.

Last January at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, ESI teamed up with leading automotive supplier DURA to introduce an innovative way to test automotive systems virtually, using Pro-SiVICTM. Together, the companies developed a realistic 3D simulation environment representing part of the city of Las Vegas including actual road layouts, road signs, and pedestrians and conducted virtual tests of driver assistance and autonomous systems. The application clearly demonstrated the ability of Pro-SiVICTM to support the development of safer automotive systems and to virtually perform extensive tests to assess their reliability. Not only can this save thousands of hours of driving tests, but the capability also empowers designers, manufacturers of automotive systems and OEMs to better understand the behavior of their products in real life, and thus to deliver greater innovations at a faster pace.

Building on existing capabilities, the latest release of the software Pro-SiVICTM 2017 delivers usability, software ergonomics and efficiency improvements to help users speed-up the construction of realistic 3D environments and further accelerate the virtual testing of their products.

To facilitate scene preparation one of the major time-consuming steps of the virtual testing process the Pro-SiVICTM development team focused on delivering greater interoperability with related tools. For example, a new import module supports the import of OpenDrive files, an open source format widely used in the industry for the description of virtual scenes.

The preparation of virtual scenarios, another time-consuming task, is now made more simple and intuitive thanks to a new function that allows engineers to define vehicle motions based on driving sessions, which can be recorded straight from a desktop compatible steering wheel.

Lastly, Pro-SiVICTM 2017 now enables the import of external vehicle dynamics models. This means users (especially OEMs) can now use fully validated vehicle models to run virtual testing with Pro-SiVICTM

About ESI Group

ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers replace physical prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to virtually manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future products. Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is now anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance Lifecycle, which addresses the operational performance of a product during its entire lifecycle, from launch to disposal. The creation of Hybrid Virtual Twins, leveraging simulation, physics and data analytics, enables manufacturers to deliver smarter and connected products, to predict product performance and to anticipate maintenance needs.

ESI is a French company listed in compartment B of NYSE Euronext Paris. Present in more than 40 countries, and addressing every major industrial sector, ESI Group employs about 1200 high-level specialists around the world and reported annual sales of €141 million in 2016. For more information, please visit www.esi-group.com.

