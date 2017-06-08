Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Market for Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassay Systems in Europe: Installed Base, Market Shares and Test Volumes" report to their offering.

This report provides highly granular lab based data on market size and competitive landscape. This report is a unique business planning tool that helps to prioritize regional sales activities, define realistic sales targets, keep track of competitor's activities by understanding market shares, identify potential to partner or merge with and compare customer segment performance. dii is an international market research company entirely specialized in diagnostics. The survey has been designed in collaboration with key industry.

Continuous Assessment of the IVD market in Europe from the end user perspective. 2,400 hospital and private laboratories in 8 EU countries (Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Sweden, The Netherlands, and Switzerland) have systematically been surveyed to collect information on the overall test volume and the manufactures of the installed systems (incl. models) and a rating for satisfaction for each system.

Detailed data reports per country with extrapolation of total number of labs and market shares by lab type (hospital and private) and lab unit type (core lab, microbiology, hematology etc). Age profiles and customer satisfaction rating.

