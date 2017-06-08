Silicon Carbide Market 2017 - Global Forecasts to 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Silicon Carbide Market by Device (MOSFET, Diode, Module, Bare Die), Wafer Size (2 Inch, 4 Inch, 6-Inch and Above), Application (RF Device and Cellular Base Station, Power Supply and Inverter), Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The silicon carbide (SiC) market size is expected to be valued at USD 617.4 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 17.4% between 2017 and 2022

The factors such as the ability of SiC devices in semiconductor to perform at high temperature and high voltage and power, increasing demand for motor drives, ability to reduce the overall system size, and increasing applications of SiC in radio frequency (RF) devices and cellular base station are expected to drive the growth of silicon carbide market.

Among all the major verticals of the silicon carbide, the power electronics vertical held the largest share of the market in 2016. The main driver for the growth of this market is owing to increasing use of SiC devices in power supply and inverter applications. The silicon carbide discrete device is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This is due to the high demand for SiC discrete devices that can be attributed to the fact that these devices have numerous applications including RF and cellular base station applications as well as in power supply and inverter applications.

The market for SiC diode is expected to hold the largest share, and they are also expected to grow at the moderate CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the wide usage of SiC diode in RF and cellular base station applications. On the other hand, SiC module is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to increasing application of SiC MOSFETs and SiC diodes in various applications.

The SiC wafer size of 6-inch and above is expected to reach at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. The demand for 6-inch and above SiC wafer is rising as these can facilitate the manufacturing of more number of devices as compared to 2 and 4 inches silicon carbide wafers.

