Solenoid Valves Market Growing at a CAGR of 3.63% During 2017 to 2021 Says a New Report at ReportsnReports.com

Global Solenoid Valves Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global solenoid valves market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, retrofits, and replacements.

One trend in the solenoid valves market is use of miniature solenoid valves. Miniature solenoid valves are used in the food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and other end-user industries. Due to the reduced size of the valves, their use is higher in the food and beverage industry.



According to the report, one driver in the market is declining prices of solenoid valves. The global solenoid valves market is highly fragmented with many vendors offering a variety of products. The entry of many Asian manufacturers into the solenoid valves markets is intensifying the competition and compelling the prominent vendors to reduce their product prices in order to retain their market share.

The following companies as the key players in the global solenoid valves market: Danfoss, Emerson, Omega Engineering, Parker Hannifin, and Rotork. Other prominent vendors in the market are: Avcon Controls, Bürkert Contromatic, CKD, Curtiss-Wright, Festo, Janatics, Ningbo Kailing Pneumatic, Rotex Automation, SMC Corporation, and Takasago Electric.



