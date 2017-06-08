sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2016-2020 with Catalent, Lonza Pfizer & CentreOne Dominating

DUBLIN, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from various pharmaceutical drug manufacturing outsourcing activities.

Contract manufacturing involves outsourcing manufacturing products to organizations, which helps the organizations offer the same services at a relatively lower cost. Typically, in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, the sourcing companies seek contract manufacturing services to restructure their resource deployment toward high skill areas such as R&D and marketing. Contract manufacturing has potential growth opportunities in emerging countries such as India and China.

One of latest trends in the market is consolidation through vertical integration, alliances, and acquisitions. The major pharmaceutical companies have decreased their operations and R&D budgets, which has led to an increase in demand for outsourced services. Moreover, companies have consolidated their infrastructure in response to a sharp global economic downturn, poor revenue growth prospects, and expensive and inefficient operations. Strategic partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and CMOs have led to the reduction of government spending on manufacturing.

According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is high number of US FDA-approved manufacturing facilities in emerging countries. While selecting a partner for outsourcing, pharma companies look for the US FDA-approved plants along with skilled workforce and low operating costs. India, with more than 100 US FDA approved manufacturing facilities, is one of the most preferred locations for outsourcing manufacturing services.

Further, the report states that one major challenge in the market is lack of information integration. One of the greatest challenges faced by most vendors in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is the lack of transparency and information integration in the whole supply chain process. Few medicines, especially vaccines and specialty injections, need fast delivery to ensure their utility. If companies are equipped with a centralized system, they will be able to observe changes in inventory and can order shipments as per requirements. Distribution vehicles or shipments can be redirected to obtain drugs in the required areas.

Key vendors

  • Catalent
  • Lonza
  • Pfizer CentreOne

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary
- Highlights

Part 02: Scope of the report
- Market overview
- Top-vendor offerings

Part 03: Market research methodology
- Research methodology
- Economic indicators

Part 04: Introduction
- Key market highlights

Part 05: Pharmaceutical manufacturing outsourcing
- Increased regulatory guidelines coupled with healthcare cost containment efforts
- Rapid innovation and reduced product development lifecycle
- High capital investment

Part 06: Market landscape
- Market overview
- Five forces analysis

Part 07: Market segmentation by type of contract manufacturing
- Global API/bulk drug contract manufacturing market
- Global FDF market

Part 08: Geographical segmentation
- Global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market by geography
- Pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market in Americas
- Pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market in APAC
- Pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market in EMEA

Part 09: Key leading countries

Part 10: Market drivers
- Increased focus on core competence
- High number of US FDA-approved manufacturing facilities in emerging countries
- Shorter time-to-market

Part 11: Impact of drivers

Part 12: Market challenges
- Capacity utilization issues and lack of information integration
- Growing global competition
- Lack of manufacturing standardization

Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 14: Market trends
- Consolidation through vertical integration, alliances, and acquisitions
- Huge demand for next-generation biologics
- Value-added services

Part 15: Vendor landscape
- Competitive scenario

Part 16: Key vendor analysis
- Catalent
- Lonza
- Pfizer CentreOne
- Other prominent vendors

Part 17: Appendix

Other prominent vendors

  • Abbott
  • Aenova
  • Amgen
  • Apotex
  • Aspen
  • AstraZeneca
  • Aurobindo Pharma
  • Baxter
  • BERLIN-CHEMIE
  • Biocon
  • Biogen
  • Boehringer Ingelheim
  • Celltrion
  • Cipla
  • Coherus Biosciences
  • Daiichi Sankyo
  • Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
  • Eli Lilly
  • Emcure Pharmaceuticals
  • Eurofarma Laboratories
  • Fareva
  • Gedeon Richter
  • Gilead Sciences
  • GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
  • Hospira
  • Impax Laboratories
  • Intas Pharmaceuticals
  • Janssen Pharmaceuticals
  • Lupin
  • Merck
  • Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
  • Momenta Pharmaceuticals
  • Natco Pharma
  • Nexus Pharmaceuticals
  • Novo Nordisk
  • Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
  • Par Pharmaceutical
  • Parenteral Drugs India
  • Patheon
  • Piramal
  • Roche Holding
  • Sanofi
  • Synthon
  • Teva Pharmaceuticals
  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals
  • Zentiva
  • Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical
  • Zydus Cadila

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k92627/global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire