WOBURN, MA and ASHTEAD, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- BridgeHead Software, a leader in healthcare data management, today announced that the company's HealthStore™ Independent Clinical Archive has been selected as the winner of the Best Healthcare Data Repository Solution award from MedTech Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market today.

"We're honored that our HealthStore solution was selected as the Best Healthcare Data Repository Solution by MedTech," said Jim Beagle, President and CEO at BridgeHead Software. "Healthcare organizations understand that access to complete medical records across the enterprise is often a prerequisite to delivering world-class care. Our HealthStore Independent Clinical Archive offers a standards-based repository that facilitates a 360-degree patient view of current and historic information, available to clinicians and administrators when they need it, securely and efficiently, at the point of care."

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,000 nominations from over 10 different countries throughout the world. All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the medical and health industry.

"MedTech congratulates BridgeHead Software on this tremendous achievement and their passion for driving transformational change within healthcare," stated James Johnson, Managing Director at MedTech Breakthrough. "After evaluating the dozens of products submitted for the Best Healthcare Data Repository Solution, we determined that the features and advantages of BridgeHead's HealthStore solution best embodied this award."

The first truly independent clinical archive, referred to by some analysts as a next-generation vendor neutral archive (VNA), BridgeHead's HealthStore centralizes and manages the information lifecycle of data, both clinical and non-clinical, across the entire healthcare enterprise. Offering a single, searchable and standards-based software repository for all healthcare data, HealthStore enables hospitals to deliver on their vision of an integrated and complete, longitudinal patient record.

About MedTech Breakthrough

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough MedTech companies and products in categories including Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Genomics, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit www.MedTechBreakthrough.com.

About BridgeHead Software

With 20 years' experience in data and storage management, BridgeHead Software is trusted by over 1,200 hospitals worldwide. Today, BridgeHead Software helps healthcare facilities overcome challenges stemming from rising data volumes and increasing storage costs, while delivering peace of mind around how to store, protect and share clinical and administrative information.

BridgeHead's Healthcare Data Management solutions are designed to work with any hospital's chosen applications and storage hardware, regardless of vendor, providing greater choice, flexibility and control over the way data is managed, now and in the future. For more information, visit http://www.bridgeheadsoftware.com or follow on Twitter at @BridgeHeadHDM.

