BioCorRx Inc.: BioCorRx CEO Brady Granier Appears on Fox 11 Morning News Los Angeles; Anaheim Residents Encouraged to Seek Treatment

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2017 / BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) (the "Company"), a developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of alcohol and opioid addictions, today announced that Brady Granier, President & CEO of BioCorRx, and actor, Jeremy Miller, appeared as guests on Fox 11 Morning News Los Angeles to discuss the BioCorRx® Recovery Program, which is being offered to Anaheim residents suffering from alcohol and opioid addiction as part of the Drug Free Anaheim initiative. The segment can be viewed in the News & Media section of the BioCorRx website. Anaheim residents interested in learning more about the program can visit www.anaheim.net/drugfree.

Brady Granier, President & CEO of BioCorRx, stated, "We are appreciative of the local media coverage for this great initiative in Anaheim. It's very helpful in bringing awareness to this program so that those suffering can get help in our local area. We also want to thank all those who attended our ribbon cutting earlier this week. It's important to help spread the word about the Drug Free Anaheim initiative."

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) is an addiction treatment company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance abuse addiction. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program, a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, consists of two main components. The first component of the program consists of an outpatient implant procedure performed by a licensed physician. The implant delivers the non-addictive medicine, naltrexone, an opioid antagonist that can significantly reduce physical cravings for alcohol and opioids. The second component of the program developed by BioCorRx Inc. is a proprietary counseling program (plus peer support program) specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment. The Company also has an R&D subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, which is currently developing a new injectable naltrexone technology (BICX101) through a partnership with TheraKine Ltd. The Company plans to seek FDA approval for BICX101 and/or its naltrexone implant product(s). For more information on BICX, visit www.BioCorRx.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "estimate," "become," "plan," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results that the Company may achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the management of the Company only as of the date hereof.

BioCorRx Inc.

investors@BioCorRx.com

714-462-4880

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

(212) 671-1020 x304

bicx@crescendo-ir.com

SOURCE: BioCorRxInc.