Code Green Apparel Corp.: Code Green Apparel Provides Eco-Friendly Solutions to President Trump's Withdrawal From Paris Climate Accord

Businesses, Municipalities and Many Others Vowing to Privately Fulfill Goals of Paris Climate Accord, Without Mandate From President Trump or Federal Government

LAGUNA BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2017 / Code Green Apparel Corp. (OTC PINK: CGAC), an eco-friendly designer, manufacturer and retailer of environmentally sustainable apparel and accessories, recognizes increased demand for sustainable and eco-friendly apparel and accessories following President Trump's withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Climate Accord. The solutions provided by Code Green Apparel have always been in demand by businesses, municipalities and state governments seeking to reduce their environmental footprint. With the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord, the responsibility to battle climate change falls to Code Green customers: small and large businesses and state and local governments.

As of June 5, more than 150 major municipalities and several states, including California, New York and Washington, have vowed to honor the Paris Climate Accord's compliance requirements. Countless businesses and influential individuals have also signed on to aggressively combat climate change. After the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord, additional local and state governments, businesses and others are expected to take further action and make sustainability a priority. Code Green's mission, products and business model are perfectly designed to support all these eco-friendly groups.

"Code Green's business model is, first, one of providing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, not just world class products, for our customers. Our existing customers include local businesses, national retail and restaurant chains, U.S. Golf and many others. Our potential customers include local and state governments and any business or individual committed to doing their part combating climate change, whether heartfelt or mandated," said George Powell, CEO of Code Green Apparel. "President Trump's withdrawal of the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord only helps to draw attention to our mission and our business model. Since just last week, we have already received an exponential increase in inquiries from businesses seeking to do their part, and they see Code Green products as a viable solution."

As previously announced, Code Green has partnered with Cicero Consulting and Recruiter.com to spearhead sales and brand visibility. The partnership combines the best eco-friendly products, innovative content, unprecedented access to top corporate buyers, extraordinary brand exposure and countless more advantages. Effective immediately, this partnership is focused on targeting executives of companies and local governments who have vowed to maintain the compliance standards of the Paris Climate Accord, regardless of the federal government's mandate.

Mr. Powell continued, "Code Green Apparel's partnership with Cicero and Recruiter.com has already paid dividends. With the priceless awareness and effective marketing just provided by the U.S. from the Paris Accord, our opportunities just grew exponentially. We believe this widely-covered event will prove to be beneficial to environmental awareness, exposure for our eco-friendly company, sales of our products and increasing the value of our growing company."

About Code Green Apparel Corporation

The company endeavors to lead the market revolution that brings environmentally superior products to market at cost-neutral price points. Code Green Apparel intends to lead that revolution by providing regenerated textile solutions that effectively conserve water, reduced chemical applications and lessen the impact of disposing production waste products in landfills or incinerators. Code Green products include corporate Logo Wear, Uniforms and other Eco-Friendly Sustainable Textile products. More information on Code Green Apparel is available at:

www.codegreenapparel.com

www.twitter.com/CodeGreenCorp



"We believe sustainability can help businesses overcome challenges and provide lasting solutions, both financial and moral ones," concluded Powell.

SOURCE: Code Green Apparel Corp.