TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- Fasken Martineau today launches a new website offering the U.S. market a portal to discover insightful tools on timely issues impacting their business in Canada. The new U.S.-focused site notably includes legal solutions for U.S. stakeholders, cross-border publications, spotlights on key sectors and regulatory developments. Topics covered range from acquiring a Canadian business or Canadian tax and structuring advice to doing business in Quebec, and political law and lobbying compliance.

In addition, the Firm has produced a 2017 Doing Business in Canada guide in order to provide a more substantive view of the evolving Canadian legal framework. The guide is available for download at us.fasken.com and covers all legal aspects to successfully navigate the Canadian business landscape.

"Fasken Martineau has a strong and diverse team, striving to exceed the expectations of our U.S. clients," said Stephen B. Kerr, Senior Partner and U.S. Committee Chair. "The U.S. microsite is an extension of our service delivery for our U.S. clients to experience the Fasken Martineau way, beyond our comprehensive legal advisory work."

Fasken Martineau is a leading firm for business law and complex litigation in Canada. Visit us.fasken.com or follow @FaskenMartineau to read the exclusive hot topics that will be released over the coming weeks in connection with the 2017 Doing Business in Canada guide.

About Fasken Martineau

Fasken Martineau is a leading international business law and litigation firm. With more than 700 lawyers, the firm has offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, London and Johannesburg. For additional information, please visit the firm's website at www.fasken.com.

Contacts:

Fasken Martineau

Genevieve Chalifour

+1 514 871 5987

gchalifour@fasken.com

www.fasken.com



