For the second consecutive year, all global sites met certification standards in Leadership, Ethics, People, Community and Environment

Teleperformance (Paris:RCF), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, announced that it has earned Enterprise-Wide Social Responsibility Standard (SRS) Certification, the greatest possible SRS achievement awarded by Verego.

For a second consecutive year, all Teleperformance's global sites met the requirements of the exacting Verego Social Responsibility Standard for full certification in five key categories, defined by Verego as "AREAs": Leadership, Ethics, People, Community and Environment.

Each Verego AREA measured essential components of social responsibility within Teleperformance:

Leadership recognizes the company's commitment to stakeholder, government and legal transparency.

recognizes the company's commitment to stakeholder, government and legal transparency. Ethics highlights the conduct and processes used by to procure goods and services.

highlights the conduct and processes used by to procure goods and services. People focuses on human rights protection, and handling of critical employment policies and stakeholder issues.

focuses on human rights protection, and handling of critical employment policies and stakeholder issues. Community measures engagement and investment in the local districts where it operates.

measures engagement and investment in the local districts where it operates. Environment illustrates the ability to effectively measure, report and improve its impact on the planet.

"Teleperformance continues to integrate new practices and expand upon existing processes to further establish itself as a global leader in corporate social responsibility, said Carole Kerrey, Lead Certification Assessor at Verego. The 2016 SRS Enterprise-Wide Re-Certification reinforces Teleperformance's industry-leading social responsibility practices worldwide at the corporate level all the way through local site implementation."

"Teleperformance is committed to a people strategy which guides all of our programs, processes and procedures, including our successful social responsibility initiatives, said Paulo César Salles Vasques, Worldwide Chief Executive Officer, Teleperformance Group. Our Verego SRS Certification recognizes the scale of the accomplishments across Teleperformance's global footprint. I'm very proud of the entire team for ongoing progress worldwide to protect the environment and further our commitment to human rights, corporate citizenship and anti-corruption principles across our Group."

