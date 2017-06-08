$200+ Billion Paints & Coatings Market 2017 - Global Forecasts to 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Paints & Coatings Market by Resin (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyester), Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, High Solids, Powder), Application (Architectural & Industrial), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2022" report to their offering.

The paints & coatings market is projected to reach USD 209.36 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR 5.45% from 2017 to 2022

The market growth in recent years can be attributed to the increased demand for paints & coatings in the Asia-Pacific region. The paints & coatings market is largely driven by the rising demand from construction industry. Economic and demographic growth, increasing residential building activities, growing urbanization, and increasing expenditure on housing construction are the important drivers for the global paints & coatings market.

Manufacturers are engaged in business expansion to cater to the increased demand for paints & coatings. However, formulation and implementation of new regulations, such as REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals) and various other directives to control solvent emissions are affecting the growth of the paints & coatings market across the globe. The Eurozone crisis of 2012 has also affected the growth of the paints & coatings market globally, as several companies reduced their production as part of their cost-cutting strategy to survive in the market.

By application, the industrial segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for paints and coatings from automotive, marine, aerospace, coil coating, transportation, rail coating, and packaging industries is projected to drive the global paints & coating market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific was the largest market for paints & coatings, having accounted for the maximum market share, in terms of volume, in 2016. Key countries in the Asia-Pacific market include China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The Asia-Pacific region is a rapidly expanding paints & coatings market, owing to the growing economy and increasing middle-class population. This growth is driving the demand for many building and industrial materials, including paints and coatings.

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Green Environmental Regulations

Provision of Durable Coatings With Better Performance and Aesthetics

Growing Popularity of Elastomeric Coating in Tilt-Up Concrete in Building & Construction

Increasing Demand From End-Use Industries

Restraints



Difficulty in Obtaining Thin Films in Powder Coating

Requirement of More Drying Time for Water-Based Coatings

Difficulty in Transportation of Coil Coatings in the Developing Countries

Opportunities



Increasing Applications of Fluoropolymer in the Building & Construction Industry

Attractive Prospects for Powder Coatings in Shipbuilding and Pipeline Industries

Challenges



Stringent and Regulatory Policies

Environmental Challenges With Respect to Wastewater Discharge

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Paints & Coatings Market, By Resin Type



7 Paints & Coatings Market Analysis, By Technology



8 Paints & Coatings Market, By Application



9 Paints & Coatings Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



10.3 Competitive Benchmarking



11 Company Profiles



Akzonobel N.V.

Asian Paints Limited

Axalta Coating System LLC

BASF Coatings GmbH

Beckers Group

Berger Paints India Limited

Diamond Vogel Paints

Dunn-Edwards Corporation

Hempel A/S

Indigo Paints Pvt Ltd

Jotun A/S

Kansai Paints Co., Ltd.

Kelly-Moore Paints

Masco Corporation

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries

RPM International Inc

S K Kaken Co., Ltd

Sacal Inetrnational Group Ltd.

Shalimar Paints

Sherwin-Williams Company

Tiger Coatings GmbH & Co. Kg

Tikkurila OYJ

Valspar Corporation

Vista Paints Corporation



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qtx6dr/paints_and





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716