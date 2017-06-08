sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 556 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

30,418 Euro		+0,082
+0,27 %
WKN: A1C9CM ISIN: US37045V1008 Ticker-Symbol: 8GM 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,413
30,508
18:27
30,41
30,51
18:27
08.06.2017 | 18:16
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Requisition of GM

8 June 2017

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy" or "the Company")

Requisition of General Meeting

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR, ESM: CGNR.I), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, today announces that it received communication on 8 June 2017 regarding a requisition for a General Meeting to remove certain directors of the Company, being Seamus FitzPatrick (Non-executive Deputy Chairman), James Jones (Finance Director), Dr Sorca Conroy (Non-executive Director), Louis Maguire (Non-executive Director), Michael Power (Non-executive Director) and David Wathen (Non-executive Director) and appoint as new directors Patrick O'Sullivan, Paul Johnson and Gervaise Heddle.

The Board is taking advice in relation to the requisition.

For further information please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plcTel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Virginia Bull/James Thomas/Nick Harriss
Beaufort Securities (Broker)Tel: +44-20-7382-8300
Jon Belliss/ Elliot Hance
IBI Corporate Finance Limited (ESM Adviser) Tel: +353-766-234-800
Ger Heffernan / Jan Fitzell
Lothbury Financial ServicesTel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

Visit the website at: www.conroygold.com


© 2017 PR Newswire