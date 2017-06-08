OCN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving Ocwen Financial Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 20, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida on behalf of investors who purchased Ocwen Financial Corporation ("Ocwen Financial") (NYSE: OCN) securities between May 11, 2015 and April 19, 2017 .

Click here to learn about the case:

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ocwen engaged in significant and systemic misconduct at nearly every stage of the mortgage servicing process; (2) the above-mentioned conduct, when it became known, would subject the Company to heightened regulatory scrutiny and potential criminal sanctions; (3) consequently, Ocwen's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On April 20, 2017, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced that it was suing Ocwen, and several states issued cease-and-desist orders against the Company.

