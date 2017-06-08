Regulatory News:

Stallergenes Greer Plc (Paris:STAGR) (Euronext Paris: STAGR), a biopharmaceutical company specialising in treatments for respiratory allergies, announces that all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors at the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) were duly passed today. All resolutions were set out in the Notice of Meeting posted to shareholders on 3 May 2017.

Notably, shareholders re-elected Chairman and CEO Fereydoun Firouz, and Directors, Jean-Luc Bélingard, Rodolfo Bogni, Patrick Langlois, Stefan Meister, Yvonne Schlaeppi, Elmar Schnee and Paola Ricci each for a further term of one year.

"2016 has been a turnaround year for Stallergenes Greer. I would like to thank our re-elected Directors for their contributions and guidance, and our shareholders for their continued support," said Chairman and CEO, Fereydoun Firouz, "We are relentlessly focused on strengthening our leadership position and driving excellence across our business to capture new growth opportunities that create value for our shareholders, customers and employees."

The full text of each resolution is set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is available on Stallergenes Greer's website at www.stallergenesgreer.com

ABOUT STALLERGENES GREER PLC

Headquartered in London (UK), Stallergenes Greer plc is a global healthcare company specialising in the diagnosis and treatment of allergies through the development and commercialisation of allergy immunotherapy products and services. Stallergenes Greer plc is the parent company of GREER Laboratories, Inc. (whose registered office is in the US) and Stallergenes SAS (whose registered office is in France).

TRADING INFORMATION

Name: Stallergenes Greer

ISIN: GB00BZ21RF93 1 Ticker: STAGR

ICB Classification: 4577

Market: Euronext Paris regulated market

Additional information is available at http://www.stallergenesgreer.com.

This document (including information incorporated by reference in this document), oral statements made and other information published by Stallergenes Greer contain statements that are or may be forward-looking with respect to the financial condition and/or results of operations and businesses of the company. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expect," "project," "estimate," "forecast," "should," "plan," "may" or the negative of any of these, or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology indicating expectations or beliefs concerning future events. These forward-looking statements include risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Without being exhaustive, such factors include economic situations and business conditions, including legal and product evaluation issues, fluctuations in currencies and demand, and changes in competitive factors. These and other factors are more fully described in Stallergenes Greer's 2016 annual report published on 28 April 2017 on the company's website www.stallergenesgreer.com. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, due to various factors. Save as required by applicable law, neither the company nor any other person assumes any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to notify any person of any such update.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170608006007/en/

Contacts:

Stallergenes Greer Plc

Communications and Investor Relations

Natacha Gassenbach, Tel: +1 617 225 8013

Email: natacha.gassenbach@stallergenesgreer.com

or

Investor Relations Agency

FTI Consulting

Arnaud de Cheffontaines, Tel: +33 1 47 03 69 48

Email: arnaud.decheffontaines@fticonsulting.com

or

Media Relations Agency

Havas Worldwide Paris

Samuel Rousseau, Tel: +33 (0) 6 51 03 51 43

Email: samuel.rousseau@havas.com