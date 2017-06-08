Asia-Pacific Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) Market, 2021: Implementation of Stringent Regulations for Offshore E&P Activities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Asia-Pacific Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) Market By Component (Shallow Water, Deepwater, Ultra-Deepwater), By Application (Deepwater, Shallow Water, etc.), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021" report to their offering.

Asia-Pacific oil & gas SURF is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 13%, in value terms, during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific is home to various fast developing large economies such as China and India, and hence, energy demand in these countries is continuously surging. These two countries are the leading energy importers in the entire APAC region. However, to reduce dependence on imports and to further enhance their energy security, both of these countries have started focusing on offshore oil & gas explorations. Moreover, both of these countries have huge coastlines and seas, which present enormous opportunities for offshore exploration and production.

Few of the leading players in Asia-Pacific oil & gas SURF market includes Technip, Subsea 7 SA, Aker Solutions ASA, Nexans SA, Saipem SpA, Prysmian S.p.A., McDermott International, Inc., Oceaneering International, Inc., CAMERON INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, National Oilwell Varco, Inc., and EMAS Offshore Limited. These companies offer a diverse range of SURF products that are used for offshore deepwater exploration and production activities.

Asia-Pacific Oil & Gas SURF Market, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021 discusses:

Asia-Pacific Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis: By Component (Flowlines, Risers and Subsea Umbilicals), By Application (Deepwater, Shallow Water and Ultra-Deepwater)

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Market Trends & Developments



Increasing Partnerships and Joint Ventures

Growing Consolidation in Subsea Infrastructure Industry

Rising Production from Offshore Fields

Revenue Generation through Aftermarket Services

Rising Investments in Research & Development

Implementation of Stringent Regulations for Offshore E&P Activities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) Market Outlook



5. Asia-Pacific Oil & Gas SURF Market Outlook



6. Market Dynamics



7. Market Trends & Developments



8. Competitive Landscape



Aker Solutions ASA

Cameron International Corporation

EMAS Offshore Limited

McDermott International, Inc.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

Nexans SA

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Prysmian S.p.A.

Saipem SpA

Subsea 7 SA

Technip

