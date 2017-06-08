SOMERSET, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- MTBC (NASDAQ: MTBC) (NASDAQ: MTBCP), a leading provider of proprietary, cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced the successful phase one launch of talkEHR, its next-generation, voice-enabled electronic health records (EHR) solution.

"We're excited to announce the successful onboarding of our first practice," said Jonathan Bertman, MD, FAAFP, who serves as MTBC's Chief Medical Officer and is leading the development and summer nationwide launch of talkEHR. Dr. Bertman, the founder of AmazingCharts® and a pioneer in the EHR industry, worked with a team of more than 200 IT professionals at MTBC to design this self-learning tool.

"Physicians want an affordable, easy-to-use, web-based EHR without having to hire consultants or waste time figuring out how to get their system to work the way they want", continued Dr. Bertman. "The goal of the talkEHR project is to release a free, intuitive, and highly interoperable system that allows complete documentation and billing -- all in a single simple platform."

TalkEHR is designed to utilize natural language processing and artificial intelligence to allow providers and staff to rapidly learn, implement, and successfully run their medical practice. TalkEHR also incorporates an integrated suite of mobile apps allowing a reduction in phone calls and repetitive tasks, making practice easier.

Dr. Mehnaz Haq, an internist in New Jersey whose office has launched talkEHR described talkEHR as being "an easy to use electronic health record system, that is convenient as it carries over previous information of the patient including notes from the last visit, and medications all on one page which prevents me from switching screens constantly. It is a time saver!"

"We're really excited," said Maria Velasquez, a staff member of Dr. Mehnaz Haq, "I've already got the hang of it, and it takes half the number of clicks as our old system!"

Healthcare providers interested in learning more can call (541) 237-8626, or visit www.talkEHR.com.

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers throughout the United States. Our integrated Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBC," and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBCP."

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com.

Investor and Company Contact:

Bill Korn

Chief Financial Officer

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp.

bkorn@mtbc.com

732-873-5133



