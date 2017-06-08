TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust ("RioCan") (TSX: REI.UN) is pleased to announce that it has promoted Qi Tang to Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of RioCan effective June 8, 2017. She will continue to report to the Chief Executive Officer, Edward Sonshine.

"Qi has done an admirable job since stepping into the CFO role at the beginning of April. In a short time she made a significant impact at RioCan and we are pleased that she has agreed to accept this position with RioCan," said Edward Sonshine, Chief Executive Officer of RioCan.

Qi joined RioCan in September of 2016, and has been the Acting CFO since April 3, 2017. She brings extensive experience and expertise in real estate financial reporting, budgeting, forecasting, corporate finance, cash management, risk management, tax and process re-engineering. Qi holds a Master of Science in Accounting degree from the University of Saskatchewan, and is a CPA, CA and CFA. Qi started her career at KPMG in progressive roles advising clients on mergers and acquisitions, deal due diligence, valuation, and business strategy development. Prior to her joining RioCan, Qi held the positions of Vice President, Finance & Accounting for Dream Global REIT, Chief Financial Officer for Symphony Senior Living Inc. and as Vice President, Strategic Planning and Forecasting for Chartwell Retirement Residences.

About RioCan

RioCan is Canada's largest real estate investment trust with a total enterprise value of approximately $14.6 billion as at March 31, 2017. RioCan owns and manages Canada's largest portfolio of shopping centres with ownership interests in a portfolio of 300 Canadian retail and mixed use properties, including 15 properties under development, containing an aggregate net leasable area of 46 million square feet. For the past 25 years, we have shaped the future, sensibly cultivated growth, and taken our stakeholders and partners wherever they needed to go. Currently, we have more than 6,200 tenants and 700 employees with a presence from coast to coast. We know that there is a home for every retailer. Whether we find it today or build it for tomorrow, we deliver real vision, solid ground. For more information, visit www.riocan.com.

