Technavio analysts forecast the global anti-nuclear antibody (ANA) testing marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global ANA testing marketfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented based on end-user (hospitals and clinical diagnostics laboratories), and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The global ANA testing market will grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to the rise in the incidence of autoimmune diseases worldwide. The sales of autoimmune disease diagnostics, particularly immunodiagnostic products, were high in Japan and countries in North America and Western Europe. Medical facilities in these countries have improved, resulting in laboratory automation and adoption of advanced products for quality treatment. The emerging countries in Central and South America and Central Europe, along with Brazil, Russia, India, and China (BRIC) present significant opportunities for vendors to grow.

Technavio healthcare and life sciencesresearch analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global ANA testingmarket:

Increased prevalence of autoimmune diseases

Discovery of novel biomarkers

Advances in laboratory automation platforms

Increased prevalence of autoimmune diseases

Autoimmune diseases can affect any organ or system in the body, with the symptoms varying among disease types. There are about 80 types of autoimmune diseases in the world. Rheumatoid arthritis, Lupus, Celiac disease, and multiple sclerosis are some of the autoimmune diseases.

Srinivas Sashidhar, a lead in-vitro diagnostics research analyst at Technavio, says, "Type 1 diabetes is a localized autoimmune disease. The growing incidence of type 1 diabetes is expected to drive the market growth. The growing demand for POC testing for diabetes management is expected to change the market dynamics, owing to its ability to diagnose quickly.

Discovery of novel biomarkers

The development of novel biomarkers has resulted in improved diagnosis of autoimmune diseases. There is an increased demand for multiple biomarkers to identify and evaluate patient status, disease type, progression, and response to therapy for autoimmune diseases.

"The development of auto-antibodies in a given protein is witnessed only in a limited number of individuals affected with the disease. Thus, vendors and research institutes are conducting exhaustive R&D activities and posting promising results in the use of multiple biomarkers for the diagnosis of autoimmune diseases," adds Srinivas.

Advances in laboratory automation platforms

The incidence of autoimmune diseases is rising worldwide, which is increasing the volume of samples being collected for analysis. This has led to the demand for automation in autoimmune disease diagnostics for rapid analysis and interpretation of results. Automation involves a series of integrated steps that include pre-analytical and post-analytical stages to help minimize the need for manual intervention, thus avoiding errors.

Vendors like Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Siemens Healthcare, and Inova Diagnostics are offering automated systems to central and medium-sized laboratories for sample analysis. Some of these systems are available as standalone or integrated analyzers, which can assess various assays apart from autoimmune diagnostic assays.

Top vendors:

Abbott Laboratories

Alere

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

