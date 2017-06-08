Green Man Gaming Goes E3 Crazy This Year

LONDON, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Green Man Gaming have announced today that it will be treating gamers to a mega bonanza of all things E3 this year.

It urges all E3 fans to visit greenmangaming.com/e3-2017daily to check out the hottest deals on the best E3 games, get full coverage of the event through its live blog and in-depth features as well as take part in flash giveaways from 8 June 2017.

To celebrate all things E3, Green Man Gaming has launched a mega E3 promotion featuring deals of up to 80% off the best E3 franchises. Top promotions include:

The Evil Within - 50% off

Bioshock Infinite - 75% off

Mad Max - 50% off

Wolfenstein: The New Order - 50% off

The E3 hub will also include a list of the latest E3 2017 game announcements with an opportunity to pre-order in advance and save it to your Want List. A special 10% discount voucher will be sent to customers that purchase any of the games in the E3 sale, redeemable on titles announced at E3 2017.

Green Man Gaming's very own Games Master, Alex McHugh, will be hosting a live blog session at http://www.greenmangaming.com/blog covering all the big conferences.The blog will also feature live streams so that gamers can watch the conferences and join in the conversation. Alex willbe running exclusive giveaways and competitions during the live blog and on Green Man Gaming's Twitter channel throughout E3.

For more information, visit www.greenmangaming.com/e3-2017 now.

Green Man Gaming is a global e-commerce technology company in the video games industry and the first choice for millions of gamers around the world.

We offer a wide range of games from AAA to indie titles across multiple platforms in 195countries worldwide. We work with over 550publishers, developers and distributors to offer our customers a wide range of games at competitive prices. Green Man Gaming also help developers publish their own games and bring them to market, supporting them every step of the way.

Our passion for games and strong community platform provide gamers with access to the latest insights, reviews and updates from the gaming industry. Our vibrant online community also connects gamers and rewards them for in-game activity.This gameplay data allows us to further improve the overall gaming experience. Our objective is to help gamers to connect, play and enjoy immersive gaming experiences.

www.greenmangaming.com