Europe Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) Market, 2021 - Focus on Shallow Water, Deepwater, Ultra-Deepwater - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) Market By Component (Shallow Water, Deepwater, Ultra-Deepwater), By Application (Deepwater, Shallow Water, etc.), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021" report to their offering.

Europe oil & gas SURF is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 11%, in value terms, during the forecast period.

One of the most important factors leading to the promulgation of Europe SURF market was the first wave of subsea development activities that started with Norway and United Kingdom for exploiting offshore fields in North Sea. Norway was the pioneer in offshore field developments with other European countries soon following suite. Offshore investment is anticipated to increase once the companies are confident that crude prices will stabilize in the near term. As companies start investing offshore, demand for SURF equipment would consequently rise during the forecast period.

Some of the leading players in Europe oil & gas SURF market include Technip, Subsea 7 SA, Aker Solutions ASA, Nexans SA, Saipem SpA, Prysmian S.p.A., VALLOUREC, ABB Ltd, Kongsberg Gruppen, Siemens AG, Airborne Oil & Gas B.V.

Europe Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) Market, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021 discusses

Europe Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis: By Component (Flowlines, Risers and Subsea Umbilicals), By Application (Deepwater, Shallow Water and Ultra-Deepwater)

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Market Trends & Developments



Increasing Partnerships and Joint Ventures

Growing Consolidation in Subsea Infrastructure Industry

Rising Production from Offshore Fields

Revenue Generation through Aftermarket Services

Rising Investments in Research & Development

Implementation of Stringent Regulations for Offshore E&P Activities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) Market Outlook



5. Europe Oil & Gas SURF Market Outlook



6. Market Dynamics



7. Market Trends & Developments



8. Competitive Landscape



ABB Ltd

Airborne Oil & Gas B.V.

Aker Solutions ASA

Kongsberg Gruppen

Nexans SA

Prysmian S.p.A.

Saipem SpA

Siemens AG

Subsea 7 SA

Technip

Vallourec

