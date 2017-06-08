Communications Industry Experts Discuss New Opportunities, Era of Innovation in PR at Cision World Tour London Event

Industry leaders from Cision, CIPR, Mischief, Telefónica UK and The Future Laboratory outline the future of PR

LONDON, June8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Communicators finally have the opportunity to proveto company executiveshow great they are,and how important their work is,communications expertstold a packed audience at theCision's World TourLondon eventon Tuesday(June 6).

A range of speakers, including Nicola Green,DirectorofCorporateAffairsat Telefónica UK;Chris Sanderson,co-founder, The Future Laboratory; and Lucy Hart,HeadofInfluence, Mischief, talked about the future of PR and a new era of modern communicationswithPRs and communicators at the prestigious Ham Yard Hotel in Central London.

CisionCEO KevinAkeroydkicked off theeventby discussing how the time is right for earned media - including PR and media relations - to take its rightful place in the marketing mix and get its rightful share of marketing budgets."Consumers love trusted third parties, so that recognition that businesses have under-invested in earned media is happening now. We've got a great opportunity right now, but we can't keep doing the same thing. We've got to invest in data, tech and measurement."

Duringthe event'spanel Q&A session, which is part of a series exploring the future of communications with leaders and influencers in the industry,Telefónica UK'sGreen saidthe development ofnewindustryinnovations meansPR professionals now have the opportunity to demonstrate the impact their work has on a company's business objectives.

"When we can deliver against our business objectives then, I can guarantee, that's the one time a board sits up and listens," Green explained.

Mischief'sHartsaid she was seeing how clients were increasingly coming to Mischief with bigger PR spend available as support for influencer marketing continued to rise.

Hartadded that innovation will help the communications industry grow."We have to loosen up a little bit and be willing to be more innovative and pushier and take our slice of the pie, Hart added. "Because what we do a brilliant job of is creating dialogue, conversations and creating content that people actually sit back and watch!"

CIPR President JackMacKenzieagreed, saying,"Weneed to stop being hung up on what we call what we do. You can call it influencer relations, you can call it PR, you can call it strategic communications. The client, or your boss, doesn't care. They want results."

The Future Laboratory co-founder Chris Sandersonmade a series of bold predictions about the challenges consumer brands are facing and how technology will continue to shape the future ofcommunications, arguingthat the way consumers engage with content is continually changing. Many people now prefer to consume content in silence, Sanderson said. The majority of videos in Facebook newsfeeds are viewed with the sound off and communicators must be aware of trends like this to create effective PR campaigns.

CisionCMO Chris Lynchexplained how brands, includingbig-name corporations, are finding that combining great storytelling with data scienceis uncovering the right influencers to share their stories, craft content that gets read, and, ultimately, link coverage with customerbehaviour.

The2017CisionWorld Tour is a series of events exploring the future of communications withindustryleaders and influencers.After the U.S.leg of the tour launched in April, with"events in Chicago, San Francisco and New York, Londonmarkedthe first European event"on June6, 2017."Next stop on the tour is Paris on"June 8."For more details on the next event nearestyou, visitworldtour.cision.comand be sure to join the conversationon Twitter@Cisionusing the hashtagCisionWorldTour.

