EDGEWOOD, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 --CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CPI Aero®) (NYSE MKT: CVU) today announced that it will participate at the Drexel Hamilton Aerospace & Defense Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at The Westin New York at Times Square. Management is scheduled to present at 11:30 AM ET and will hold one-on-one meetings at the conference throughout the day.

Investors will be able to download management's PowerPoint presentation and access a live and archived webcast of the presentation via the Investor Relations section of CPI Aero's corporate website.

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies and value-added kits for fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft in both the commercial aerospace and defense markets. CPI Aero also manufactures pod-based, airborne avionics systems for Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Electronic Warfare (EW) and Radar end-markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services. CPI Aero is included in the Russell Microcap® Index.

The above statements include forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in CPI Aero's SEC reports, including CPI Aero's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and Form 10-Q for the three month period ended March 31, 2017.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO.

Contact:

Vincent Palazzolo

Chief Financial Officer

CPI Aero

(631) 586-5200

www.cpiaero.com



Investor Relations Counsel:

Jody Burfening/Sanjay M. Hurry

(212) 838-3777

Email Contact



