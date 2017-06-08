DOVER, DE -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- Metatron (OTC PINK: MRNJ), an emerging pioneer of releasing Marijuana & CBD related apps on iTunes and Google Play, is pleased to announce it has received both sample batches of its Specialty CBD infused coffee and CBD blended Tea. "These samples are for approval of packing and quality of product. Once approval of the product is decided Metatron will then place its first order for product to distribute to interested buyers and for showcase on our soon to be finished Amazon.com storefront," stated CEO Joe Riehl.

As previously stated the Single Serve maker, which comes with a 16 ounce cup, is a great match for our Tea and Coffee blends. The maker brews in about 3 1/2 minutes and serves out at roughly 197 degrees from a starting cup temperature of near 72 degrees. This 197 degrees is almost ideal temperature for both of the new products.

"Our CBD infused Specialty coffee seems to have a sweet and tasty light cocoa taste that is faint, but not lost; a good mild blend with a slightly roasted finish and perhaps a nutty taste at the finish. It's hard to say what the CBD extract adds to the taste other than perhaps the nutty finish of the coffee. Our CBD infused Tea tasted excellent! I couldn't detect any cannabis aftertaste and as with both products, one has to consider an individual taste and amount of product used to fully express the tastes," said Mr. Riehl.

"Overall we at Metatron are pleased with the samples received and after meeting with other company officers next week a decision will be made as to initial order size and any changes that may or may not be made to the packaging design.

"Receiving these product samples moves Metatron one step closer to getting these products on the shelves for consumers and one step further in building a foundation of CBD derived products that will grow Metatron and increase our shareholder value," said Mr. Riehl.

Metatron's Apps:

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/i-mobilize-inc./id325075390

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/developer?id=Metatron+Inc

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/metatroninc

Twitter: http://twitter.com/metatroninc

News: http://metatroninc.com/blog

Metatron, Inc.

Joe Riehl

302-861-0431

ir@metatroninc.com



