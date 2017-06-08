Research and Markets - Global Military Aircraft Battery Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Concorde Battery, Cella Energy, Sion Power, Saft & Tadiran Batteries

DUBLIN, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Military Aircraft Battery Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The analysts forecast the global military aircraft battery market to grow at a CAGR of 4.04% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Military Aircraft Battery Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing usage of Li-ion batteries. Li-ion batteries are highly efficient rechargeable batteries that are used in portable electronic devices. These batteries have very less memory effect and high energy density and ensure the efficient use of charge. Because of these properties, the use of Li-ion batteries in aircraft is gaining momentum. However, it can be slightly challenging to use these batteries for military applications because they contain a flammable electrolyte. Despite this drawback, the high-power density of these batteries is driving their use in military aircraft. As a result, the demand for Ni-Cd and nickel-metal-hydride (batteries is decreasing significantly.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing demand for more electric aircraft (MEA). The growing demand for MEA is having a positive impact on the global military airborne platform market. The change in industry dynamics in favor of fuel-efficient aircraft is one of the major factors boosting the demand for MEA. The first phase of MEA development is expected to extend till 2023 and will focus on leveraging the current technologies and their improved versions for use in aircraft engines and systems.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is thermal challenges associated with li-on batteries. The market for military aircraft batteries (Li-on batteries) is growing rapidly due to the increasing demand for airborne platforms, globally. Parameters such as efficiency, life span, discharge rate, and density play a pivotal role in selecting batteries for aircraft. Li-ion batteries possess the thermal management property, which is critical to maintaining a long life span. However, high temperature and pressure can degrade or shorten the life span of these batteries.
Key vendors
- Concorde Battery
- Cella Energy
- Sion Power
- Saft
- Tadiran Batteries, Germany
Other prominent vendors
- EaglePicher
- Teledyne Technologies
- GS Yuasa International
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by battery chemistry
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Decision framework
Part 09: Drivers and challenges
Part 10: Market trends
Part 11: Vendor landscape
Part 12: Key vendor analysis
Part 13: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tcd6dt/global_military
