Research and Markets - Global Military Aircraft Battery Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Concorde Battery, Cella Energy, Sion Power, Saft & Tadiran Batteries

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Military Aircraft Battery Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The analysts forecast the global military aircraft battery market to grow at a CAGR of 4.04% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Military Aircraft Battery Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing usage of Li-ion batteries. Li-ion batteries are highly efficient rechargeable batteries that are used in portable electronic devices. These batteries have very less memory effect and high energy density and ensure the efficient use of charge. Because of these properties, the use of Li-ion batteries in aircraft is gaining momentum. However, it can be slightly challenging to use these batteries for military applications because they contain a flammable electrolyte. Despite this drawback, the high-power density of these batteries is driving their use in military aircraft. As a result, the demand for Ni-Cd and nickel-metal-hydride (batteries is decreasing significantly.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing demand for more electric aircraft (MEA). The growing demand for MEA is having a positive impact on the global military airborne platform market. The change in industry dynamics in favor of fuel-efficient aircraft is one of the major factors boosting the demand for MEA. The first phase of MEA development is expected to extend till 2023 and will focus on leveraging the current technologies and their improved versions for use in aircraft engines and systems.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is thermal challenges associated with li-on batteries. The market for military aircraft batteries (Li-on batteries) is growing rapidly due to the increasing demand for airborne platforms, globally. Parameters such as efficiency, life span, discharge rate, and density play a pivotal role in selecting batteries for aircraft. Li-ion batteries possess the thermal management property, which is critical to maintaining a long life span. However, high temperature and pressure can degrade or shorten the life span of these batteries.



Key vendors



Concorde Battery

Cella Energy

Sion Power

Saft

Tadiran Batteries, Germany

Other prominent vendors



EaglePicher

Teledyne Technologies

GS Yuasa International



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by battery chemistry



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix



