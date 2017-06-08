Stay Tuned to EA.com After the Live Show for Producer Interviews Guided Demos of EA's Biggest Franchises

Fans Attending in Hollywood Will Have a Chance to Meet NFL Legend Barry Sanders

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) announced today that "Live EA PLAY" will provide new looks and deep dives into its biggest games, new reveals and more. "Live EA PLAY" will also showcase the first live multiplayer match for Star Wars™ Battlefront™ called "Assault on Theed". The match will utilize a prequel-era map and feature 40 of the biggest YouTube influencers in the world, including StoneMountain64. For the millions of fans who will not attend EA PLAY in Hollywood, EA's show can be viewed from 12:00pm-1:30pm PT here.

The Live Show can be embedded with this code:

https://www.twitch.tv/ea?tt_medium=live_embed&tt_content=text_link" style="padding:2px 0px 4px; display:block; width:345px; font-weight:normal; font-size:10px; text-decoration:underline;">Watch live video from EA on www.twitch.tv

"Live EA PLAY" will include the following blockbuster titles, as well as more surprises:

Star Wars™ Battlefront™ II - Featuring all Star Wars eras, a single player campaign and epic scale multiplayer battles, Star Wars™ Battlefront™ II presents the most robust Star Wars game to date. The game is developed in partnership with three powerhouse studios: DICE, Motive™ Studios and Criterion™ Games, each with a rich background of creating award-winning games.

Featuring all eras, a single player campaign and epic scale multiplayer battles, Battlefront™ II presents the most robust game to date. The game is developed in partnership with three powerhouse studios: DICE, Motive™ Studios and Criterion™ Games, each with a rich background of creating award-winning games. EA SPORTS™ FIFA 18 Powered by Frostbite™, EA SPORTS FIFA 18 blurs the line between the virtual and real worlds, bringing to life the heroes, teams, and atmospheres of the world's game.

Powered by Frostbite™, blurs the line between the virtual and real worlds, bringing to life the heroes, teams, and atmospheres of the world's game. Madden NFL 18 With Frostbite™, the spectacle of NFL gameday comes alive delivering photorealistic players, crowds and stadiums, and introduces an all-new mode to the Madden NFL franchise.

With Frostbite™, the spectacle of NFL gameday comes alive delivering photorealistic players, crowds and stadiums, and introduces an all-new mode to the franchise. NBA LIVE 18 Delivering gameplay innovations and a brand-new way to play with 'The One', NBA LIVE returns with an experience completely centered around a player's individual journey.

Delivering gameplay innovations and a brand-new way to play with 'The One', returns with an experience completely centered around a player's individual journey. Need for Speed™ Payback This explosive adventure is filled with intense heist missions, high stakes car battles, epic cop pursuits and jaw dropping set pieces. It's blockbuster gameplay never before seen from the series, fueled by a gripping story of betrayal and revenge. With Need for Speed Payback , it's about building the perfect ride, getting behind the wheel and playing out an action driving fantasy.

This explosive adventure is filled with intense heist missions, high stakes car battles, epic cop pursuits and jaw dropping set pieces. It's blockbuster gameplay never before seen from the series, fueled by a gripping story of betrayal and revenge. With , it's about building the perfect ride, getting behind the wheel and playing out an action driving fantasy. Battlefield™ 1 It's a Summer of Battlefield including the entry of the Russian Army and the biggest front of WW1 in Battlefield 1 In the Name of the Tsar. Partake in the skirmishes of the Albion assault in a freezing archipelago and fight in the snow-covered ravines of the treacherous Lupkow Pass.

EXTENDED BROADCAST

Immediately following the press conference, on EA.com the livestream will continue until 3pm PT with a behind-the-scenes look at what's happening in the FanFest at EA PLAY. The livestream will provide a closer look at five games Star Wars™ Galaxy of Heroes, Need for Speed Payback, Madden NFL 18, FIFA 18 as well as a 64-person multiplayer match of the all-new Battlefield 1 map, Nivelle Nights

FANFEST

EA PLAY 2017 is one of the biggest pop culture events of the summer. At the heart of EA PLAY is the FanFest, which will house more than 150 hands-on gaming stations. Here fans will be some of the first to play EA's newest lineup of games.

On Saturday night, the multi-platinum Grammy®-nominated rapper Nas will headline a live performance with DJ Green Lantern and rapper Dave East. On Sunday, players will have a chance to get an autograph or take a selfie with NFL legend Barry Sanders. On Monday, from noon to 5pm PT, fans who play Star Wars Battlefront II and win their round will compete to win a free trip to Gamescom 2017 in Cologne, Germany and have a special experience with the Star Wars™ Battlefront II team. See the official rules at: https://www.ea.com/eaplay2017/star-wars-battlefront-ii-ea-play-competition-official-rules

The FanFest is powered by the world's most robust gaming systems including Xbox One, PlayStation®4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Nintendo Switch™, and PCs powered by Intel. The monitors are furnished by BenQ, the official monitor sponsor of EA PLAY. Hardware peripherals are provided by Logitech G, the exclusive hardware peripherals partner of EA PLAY.

EA PLAY is open to the public and tickets are free. The FanFest schedule is:

Saturday June 10 from 4pm 8pm

Sunday June 11 from 12pm 6pm

Monday June 12 from 12pm 5pm

Please visit http://www.ea.com/eaplay2017 to learn more about the event. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter for more EA PLAY news and information.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers. EA has more than 300 million registered players around the world.

In fiscal year 2017, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $4.8 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as The Sims™, Madden NFL, EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Need for Speed™, Dragon Age™ and Plants vs. Zombies™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

Need for Speed, EA SPORTS, The Sims, Dragon Age, Plants vs. Zombies, Frostbite, Battlefield, Battlefield 1, Motive and Criterion are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. STAR WARS & TM 2017 Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved. John Madden, NFL, NBA and FIFA are the property of their respective owners and used with permission. PlayStation is a registered trademark of Sony Computer Entertainment, Inc. Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo. 2017 Nintendo.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170608006081/en/

Contacts:

Electronic Arts Inc.

John Reseburg, 650-628-3601

VP, Brand Corporate Communications

jreseburg@ea.com

or

Jino Talens, 650-628-9111

PR Manager, Brand Communications

jtalens@ea.com