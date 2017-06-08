

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Thursday's session firmly in negative territory. The market fluctuated between small gains and losses during the first half of the session, but steadily declined in the afternoon. The weak performance of index heavyweight Nestlé pressured the overall market.



Investors were in a cautious mood as they await the results of the UK election. Traders have also been paying close attention to the testimony of former FBI Director James Comey before the US Congress. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank left its key interest rates and massive monetary stimulus unchanged.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.73 percent Thursday and finished at 8,811.62. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.51 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.68 percent.



Index heavyweight Nestlé dropped 2.2 percent. Roche decreased 0.4 percent and Novartis dipped 0.1 percent.



Swatch weakened by 2.2 percent and Lindt & Sprüngli surrendered 1.5 percent. Schindler declined 1.3 percent and Clariant fell 1.0 percent.



UBS dropped 0.8 percent and Credit Suisse lost 0.3 percent. Swiss Life and Swiss Re forfeited 0.3 percent each.



Adecco increased by 1.2 percent and Aryzta gained 0.8 percent. LafargeHolcim advanced 0.5 percent and ABB added 0.4 percent.



