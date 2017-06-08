The global commercial kitchen ventilation systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global commercial kitchen ventilation systems market for 2017-2021. The market is segmented based on product, which includes commercial wall mounted canopy hoods, commercial wall mounted canopy hoods, commercial proximity hoods, and commercial eyebrow hoods.

The global commercial kitchen ventilation system market is expected to grow in the coming years. The growing demand for integrated commercial kitchen ventilation systems is mainly expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The increasing preference for demand control kitchen ventilation system is on the rise as the speed of the exhaust fans in these systems can be adjusted to the load cooked on the cooking equipment. This is done with the help of optical sensors or heat sensors and helps in saving energy when the cooking equipment are not operated.

Technavio divides the global commercial kitchen ventilation systems market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Americas: largest commercial kitchen ventilation systems market

"The growth of the commercial kitchen ventilation system market in the Americas is mainly driven by the increasing demand for energy efficient technology. Various manufacturers of commercial kitchen ventilation systems in the region are looking to develop energy-efficient products such as demand control kitchen ventilation systems that consume up to 60% less energy compared to standard commercial kitchen ventilation systems in various foodservice establishment operations," says Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on food services

The manufacturers in the region are also looking to develop features in commercial kitchen ventilation system that can enhance the working environment in the commercial kitchens. For instance, the Halton Group provides its CMW-FMOD COLD MIST ON DEMAND HOOD, which is equipped with the Cold Mist On Demand technology that helps to reduce the temperature of air and remove grease from the exhausted air.

Commercial kitchen ventilation systems market in EMEA

The increasing demand for commercial kitchen ventilation systems that are compliant with international standards that ensure the electrical safety and sanitation safety of the equipment will propel market growth in the EMEA region. For instance, one of the vendors from Europe named Vianen provides commercial kitchen ventilation systems that are certified by NSF and UL. The Halton Group also provides commercial kitchen ventilation systems that are certified under ETL.

"The growth of the commercial kitchen ventilation system market in MEA is also driven by an increase in the number of foodservice establishments in the region, which has directly increased the sales of commercial kitchen ventilation systems in the region," says Manjunath.

Commercial kitchen ventilation systems market in APAC

The massive expansion of foodservice establishments in the region is one of the major reasons behind the growth of the commercial kitchen ventilation system market in APAC. For instance, in early 2016, McDonald's announced its plans to open more than 1,400 new restaurants during the forecast period, and the company is focusing on new locations in China, Hong Kong, and South Korea.

However, an increase in the deposition of grease and oil over the ventilation hoods and exhaust systems can increase the risk of fire hazards in the commercial kitchens in the region. The heavy grease deposition can lead to an increase in the cost of maintaining commercial kitchen ventilation systems. As maintenance costs are usually borne by the foodservice establishments, an increase in maintenance costs can have an adverse effect on the market in the region.

The top vendors in the global commercial kitchen ventilation systems market highlighted in the report are:

Britannia

CaptiveAire Systems

Gaylord Industries

Greenheck Fan

