Manufacturing 4.0: Navigating the Journey to IT Modernization & Transformation

New Frost & Sullivan and NTT Data Services whitepaper provides a playbook to navigate the digital transformation required for the future of manufacturing

SANTA CLARA, California, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The manufacturing industry has entered an era of radical transformation where promising levels of agility, flexibility and actionable knowledge through the convergence of operational technologies and new information technologies (IT) appears to raise the expectations - and doubts - of global manufacturing leaders. Although the root of polarizing conversations, most agree Manufacturing 4.0 can deliver a host of benefits and have a positive impact on business. Nonetheless, this agreement does not change the reality that manufacturing organizations need assistance understanding and navigating the most critical issues in manufacturing transformation today.

The recent whitepaper from Frost & Sullivan in association with NTT DATA Services, Manufacturing 4.0: A Playbook for Navigating the Journey to IT Modernization & Transformation, examines the vital role technology and sustained innovation will play in the factories of the future and ultimately next-generation manufacturing.

Click here to download the white paper

As companies develop, manufacturing networks often become extremely complex and difficult to manage. Many organizations in the manufacturing industry are saddled with aging systems housing proprietary algorithms that prevent seamless integration with other systems. This creates a strategic need for a modernized scalable, reusable, extensible and reliable IT solution. In time, manufacturing architectures will have to integrate homogeneously with multiple manufacturing sites, thus creating a model of the future. In addition, manufacturers must achieve a streamlined IT environment for easy interoperability between various systems and facilitate responsive enterprises of the future.

"In the era of technology convergence driving disruption, IT is seen more as a profit-enabler than a cost-center," said Frost & Sullivan Consulting Manager, Muthuraman "Ram" Ramasamy. Customers are leveraging IT to weave a digital tapestry across their operations and business landscapes to become responsive enterprises of the future."

As the need for IT modernization and transformation is evident, manufacturers must think about, build or buy partnering strategies. Manufacturers will need to partner with trusted solution providers, such as NTT DATA Services, to enable the transformation. NTT DATA Services, who will be attending the upcoming Manufacturing Leadership Summit,provides comprehensive modernization capabilities and is equipped with extensive systems integration experience to help manufacturers successfully navigate complex transformational journeys.

"Doing more with less has been the motto for today's enterprises. NTT DATA Services portfolio ranges from business process outsourcing to infrastructure, cloud, security, modernization, organizational change management and digital transformation. The extensive focus on innovation and R&D helps the company to continuously stay ahead of the market needs," noted Ramasamy.

The future of manufacturing will be challenging, but with the right strategy, technology solutions sets and an able partner, organizations will be able to structure smarter faster and simpler manufacturing operations.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community.

About NTT DATA Services

NTT DATA Services partners with clients to navigate and simplify the modern complexities of business and technology, delivering the insights, solutions and outcomes that matter most. We deliver tangible business results by combining deep industry expertise with applied innovations in digital, cloud and automation across a comprehensive portfolio of consulting, application, infrastructure and business process outsourcing services.

NTT DATA Services, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is a division of NTT DATA Corporation, a top 10 global business and IT services provider with 110,000+ professionals in more than 50 countries, and NTT Group, a partner to 85 percent of the Fortune 100. Visit nttdataservices.com to learn more.

