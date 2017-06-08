Global Biotech Flavors Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2017 & 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Biotech Flavors Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Biotech Flavors Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 10.7% over the next decade to reach approximately $1181.52 million by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1.1 Recent advances in biotechnology

3.1.2 Strong upsurge in the demand for natural flavors

3.1.3 New product developments in biotech flavors

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities



4 Biotech Flavors Market, By Form

4.1 Powder

4.2 Liquid

4.3 Paste



5 Biotech Flavors Market, By Flavor Type

5.1 Fruity Flavor )

5.2 Vanilla/ Vanillin

5.3 Essential Oils

5.4 Microbial Produced Flavor

5.5 Other flavors



6 Biotech Flavors Market, By Application

6.1 Bakery Products

6.2 Beverages

6.3 Confectionery Products

6.4 Dairy Products

6.5 Non-dairy Ice Cream

6.6 Nutraceuticals



7 Biotech Flavors Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies



Bell Flavors and Fragrances

and Fragrances Firmenich S.A.

Frutarom Industries Ltd.

Givaudan S.A.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc

Kerry Group Plc.

Naturex

Nestec

Safisis

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Symrise AG

Takasago International Corporation

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5vkdqz/global_biotech





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716