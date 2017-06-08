Asia-Pacific Enhanced Oil Recovery Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2022 - Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Asia-Pacific enhanced oil recovery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 12%, in value terms, during 2017-2022

Factors such as high cost of exploration and growing need to improve production of extra heavy crude oil are driving the enhanced oil recovery market in Asia-Pacific. Countries such as China, India, South Korea and Indonesia accounted for 80% of the total consumption in Asia-Pacific.

The regional market for EOR is anticipated to increase marginally until 2022, due to slump in crude oil prices. Loss in the profit margins due to the low crude oil prices would forbid the producers to increase oil production in the region, thus positively affecting the EOR market. Slow increase in the APAC EOR market by volume is due to the low crude oil prices, lesser production and slowdown in the Chinese economy. However, the market is anticipated to record better prospects after 2022.

Some of the leading players in Asia-Pacific enhanced oil recovery market include The Halliburton Company, BP P.L.C., China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Total S.A., China National Offshore Oil Corporation and Linde AG.



Asia-Pacific Enhanced Oil Recovery Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022 discusses



Asia-Pacific enhanced oil recovery market Size, Share & Forecast

enhanced oil recovery market Size, Share & Forecast Segmental Analysis - By Onshore vs. Offshore, by Type (Thermal, Miscible Gas, Chemical and Others) and By Country

Changing Market Trends and Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Market Trends & Developments



Use of Microorganisms for Enhanced Oil Recovery

Utilization of Solar Energy for Steam Flooding in Maturing Fields

Use of Robotics for Enhanced Oil Recovery

Treatment of Low Saline Water to Conduct Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery

Development in Enhanced Oil Recovery Techniques for Unconventional Resources

Higher Viscosity and Larger Slug Size Polymer Flooding for Heavy Oil Recovery

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Enhanced Oil Recovery Economic Model



5. Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Outlook



6. Asia-Pacific Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Outlook



7. Market Dynamics



8. Market Trends & Developments



9. Competitive Landscape



BP P.L.C.

China National Offshore Oil Corporation

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Linde AG

Royal Dutch Shell plc

plc The Halliburton Company

Total S.A.

