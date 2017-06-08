Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Investigation of Petrofac Limited (POFCF) 

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2017 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Petrofac Limited ("Petrofac" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: POFCF). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/pofcf.

The investigation concerns whether Petrofac and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

On May 12, 2017, the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office revealed that it has launched an investigation into Petrofac's activities for alleged of "bribery, corruption and money laundering." The investigation is connected to an ongoing probe of the activities of the Monaco oil contractor Unaoil SAM. Following this news, Petrofac's stock dropped $1.99 per share, or 18.34%, to close at $8.86 on May 12, 2017.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased shares of Petrofac, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/pofcf. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC