Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recent global conditional access system marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists 11 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170608006100/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global conditional access system market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The digital operator providers use conditional access system (CAS) to help the content owners to distribute their digital content and not allow any unauthorized access or replication of the content. CAS also enables customers to change their service providers without having to change their STBs. In 2016, the market experienced growth in the number of STB installations because of the constant evolution in the video quality, which is continuing in 2017 as well. The market is witnessing a growing demand for technologically advanced STBs, such as hybrid STBs and HD STBs, and advanced services such as 3DTV, multi-screen, and multi-room services.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global CAS market is highly competitive and consolidated with major players like China Digital TV Holding, Cisco Systems, Nagravision, Verimatrix, and Irdeto. The market is competitive because it has many large and small players. Intense competition with rapid technological changes and a frequent change in the consumer preferences presents risks to the vendors in the market. Established players, such as China Digital TV Holding, Cisco Systems, and Nagravision, present innovative products and solutions to the global CAS market to capture the market, maintaining a competitive edge over the rest.

Ujjwal Doshi, an industry expert at Technavio for research on media and entertainment services, says, "Product extensions will intensify the competition among the players in the global market. Vendors are investing in designing, planning, branding, and expanding the existing facilities while acquiring new players in the market. For instance, on January 29, 2016, Cisco Systems announced the acquisition of Acano, headquartered in London, UK, which provides on-premises and cloud-based video infrastructure along with collaboration software.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Top five global conditional access system market vendors

China Digital TV Holding

China Digital TV Holding is one among the leading providers of CAS in China. The company's CAS are used to prevent unauthorized access to the subscriber content viewed through digital cable, satellite, IPTV, terrestrial transmitter, and mobile television networks. It is also the leading provider of value-added services in China's digital TV market.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sales of products and services that serve networking hardware and telecommunications. For over 30 years, the company has helped its customers digitize IT-based products and services. The company made the following acquisitions during the FY 2016-2017 to manage its portfolio and strategic investment.

Irdeto

Irdeto provides solutions to media, entertainment, payments, banking, and automotive sectors helping its clients create new business opportunities and fight against cybercrime. The company has its headquarters in the Netherlands. The company's Cloakware Security Kernel received level one certification from the Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) Publication.

Nagravision (Kudelski Group)

Nagravision is the subsidiary of Kudelski Group. It provides secure and end-to-end digital media technologies, which helps the service providers to provide enhanced features while protecting the revenues.

Nagravision provides content delivery to millions of subscribers every day. The company offers cyber security services, subscription-based solutions, along with consulting capabilities to organizations. The company has three major divisions.

Verimatrix

Verimatrix provides 3D content security solutions for pay-TV service providers. The company has its sales and customer care support offices in Europe, Asia, and the US.

The company operates through segments like VCAS platform, IPTV, Broadcast-Hybrid, Internet TV, DVB, Multi-DRM, and Forensic watermarking. It provides products and solutions that include broadcast CSM, and MultiRights training products.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2017-2021

Global Music Production Equipment Market 2017-2021

Global Slot Machines Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like consumer electronics, gaming, and publishing and advertising. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170608006100/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com