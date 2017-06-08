MONTREAL, CANADA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- Amex Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE: AMX) is pleased to announce that it has added 250 new claims totalling around 14,000 hectares to its Cameron Gold Property located in the active Lebel-sur-Quevillon area, Quebec, Canada. These claims are distributed within three new properties named respectively Madeleine West (30 claims over 1,682 Ha), Madeleine East (74 claims over 4,150 Ha) and Pusticamica (146 claims over 8,180 Ha) (see map 1). The new Amex claims were obtained by map staking from the Ministry of Mines of Quebec. Osisko Mining has recently staked 2,942 claims covering 157,000 hectares in the Lebel-sur-Quevillon area and has declared the area a new gold mining camp which it believes will host the next generation of Canadian gold mines.

Map 1 is available at the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1096876_Map1.jpg

Amex's newly staked Pusticamica property is surrounded by gold discoveries including the Osisko Windfall Gold project (75 km south), the Benoist Gold Property of Cartier Resources (5 km south) and the operating Metanor Bachelor Gold mine (20 km north east). The main road no 113 connecting Lebel-sur-Quevillon to Chibougamau crosses the entire length of the Pusticamica property. Consorem (Mineral Exploration Research Consortium) has identified this area as a regional gold exploration target and more specifically has located two local gold exploration targets within the Pusticamica property limits (see map 2).

Map 2 is available at the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1096876_Map2.jpg

The Madeleine West and East properties are located about 15 km north east of the original Amex Cameron Gold property, where Amex recently announced the results of its 2015 drilling campaign which yielded significant gold intersection with values of 1.7 g/t Au over 7.0 m including 11.2 g/t Au over 0.3 m in hole CA2015s08, 2.0 g/t Au over 2.5 m in hole Ca2015s03 and 4.1 g/t Au over 0.3 m in hole Ca2015s06 (see PR2017-05-23). The Madeleine West and East properties cover the deformation zone over a strike length of about 25 km which is part of the Casa Beradi deformation gold structure. This structure host the producing Casa Beradi gold mine owned by Helca Mines.

"With a land position already established in the Lebel-sur-Quevillon area through our Cameron Gold property, we looked to add additional prospective properties to our portfolio," said Victor Cantore, President and CEO of Amex Exploration. "Our strategy of acquiring land packages within highly perspective areas such as the Lebel-sur-Quevillon, Normetals, Eastmain, Kidd Creek regions offer our shareholders with multiple discovery opportunities."

Jacques Marchand P.Eng. Geol., a Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101, approved the geological information reported in this news release.

