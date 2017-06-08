Technavio's research analysts have recently completed numerous reports analyzing the latest market opportunities, trends, and developments in the global chemicals and materials industry. Per Technavio's recent market findings, composites, lab equipment, and metals and minerals are some of the categories that are gaining prominence across the industry.

Technavio has released the key highlights for three of their upcoming chemicals and materials industry reports. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has compiled a list of three markets that have high growth potential for the forecast period of 2017-2021.

Key Highlights from Technavio

Global Curcumin Market 2017-2021

The global curcumin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 11% by 2021 owing to an increase in demand from food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics applications.

is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 11% by 2021 owing to an increase in demand from food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics applications. Curcumin is highly popular among consumers because of its therapeutic properties such as anti-oxidation, anti-inflammatory, and anti-cancer. These properties make curcumin preferred in several end-user industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and personal care.

The market is highly competitive and dominated by large vendors such as ARJUNA NATURAL EXTRACTS, Biomax, HINDUSTAN MINT AGRO PRODUCTS, SVagrofood, and Synthite Industries.

Global Ethylbenzene Market 2017-2021

Ethylbenzene is manufactured mainly to produce styrene monomer. Ethylbenzene is primarily used captively for styrene monomer leaving a small merchant market for the product.

The increased focus on sustainability and favorable government regulations for green procurement policies will lead the global ethylbenzene manufacturers to experience challenges in the consumer goods and packaging sectors.

The global ethylbenzene market is competitive with the existence of a large number of key players such as Synthos S.A., Total, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings, Chevron Philips Chemical Company, and Versalis.

Global Aluminum FRP Market 2017-2021

Various sectors prefer aluminum due to its lightweight nature. In addition, it is easily recyclable and resistant to corrosion, thus reducing maintenance and increasing the life of the product.

The global plates and sheets market is anticipated to grow at a rapid rate owing to the demand from the building and construction, food and beverage, and automobile and transportation industries.

India is anticipated to increase its import of aluminum FRPs during the forecast period. The packaging segment in the country claims the major part of the market share.

