Global Hearing Healthcare (Hearing Aid, Hearing Implant & Hearing Diagnostic) Market 2017-2022: A Shift in Channel Mix- towards High Volume Retailers - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Hearing Healthcare (Hearing Aid, Hearing Implant & Hearing Diagnostic) Market Outlook 2022" report to their offering.
Global Hearing Healthcare (Hearing Aid, Hearing Implant & Hearing Diagnostic) Market Outlook 2022 provides an in-depth analysis of global as well as regional hearing healthcare market focusing on major segments such as hearing aid, hearing implant and hearing diagnostic instruments. Market outlook for overall hearing healthcare market as well as aforementioned sub-segments has been provided for the period 2017-22.
Worldwide there has been increasing prevalence of hearing impairment as a consequence of ageing as well as noise-induced hearing loss. Hearing Healthcare industry strives towards restoration of normal hearing in patients by using various hearing aids and hearing implants, depending of severity of hearing impairment.
The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in global hearing healthcare (hearing aid, hearing implant and hearing diagnostic instruments) market.
Global Hearing Healthcare Market Dynamics
Industry Trends & Developments
- Smart Earbuds
- Advent of World's First Internet of Things Hearing Aid
- Shift in Channel Mix- towards High Volume Retailers
- Consolidation in the Hearing Aid Industry
- Dominance of OECD Countries
- World's First Li-ion Rechargeable Hearing Aids
- Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act of 2017
Growth Drivers
- Aging Demographic
- Prevalence of Hearing Loss
- Low Market Penetration
- Other Drivers
Challenges
- Hearing Aid Stigma
- Lack of Uptake of Hearing Aids
- High Prices
Key Vendors:
- William Demant Holding Group
- GN Store Nord
- Sonova Holdings AG
- Amplifon Corporate
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
3. Hearing Healthcare
4. Global Hearing Healthcare Market Segmentation
5. Europe Hearing Aids Market Analysis
6. Europe Hearing Aid Market: Country Analysis
7. North America
8. Global Hearing Aid Pricing Analysis
9. Global Hearing Healthcare Market Dynamics
10. Competitive Landscape
11. Company Profiles
