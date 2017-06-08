Usain Bolt, World's Fastest Man, to Bring Speed and Smarts to Poker in Partnership With PokerStars

ONCHAN, Isle of Man, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

On verge of retiring from track competition, Olympic champ

becomes an ambassador for PokerStars

Usain Bolt, record-breaking sprinter and undisputed fastest man on the planet, will promote the game of poker as part of a new partnership with PokerStars, an Amaya Inc. (Nasdaq: AYA; TSX: AYA) brand. Bolt, an eight-time Olympic gold medallist, announced his new partnership via a social media exchange with his friend and Hollywood superstar Kevin Hart, who is currently the most successful comedian in the world and earlier this year signed on with PokerStars declaring he was going to "Make Poker Fun."

Bolt said: "PokerStars is a winner and I'm happy to join Kevin in helping to bring poker and PokerStars to the masses. It's a challenging game that's fun, social and competitive so I'm pleased to be able to introduce it to my fans and to people around the world."

Bolt will represent PokerStars in marketing campaigns and live appearances geared toward introducing new audiences to poker, said Eric Hollreiser, Vice President of Corporate Communications at PokerStars.

"Usain Bolt is a fierce competitor who pushes his game to the limits," Hollreiser said. "But he's also one of the most-liked athletes in the world. His strong global following and winning personality will help us to introduce poker in a fun, social and fast way."

