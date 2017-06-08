Ray Higdon: Successful 2017 ANMP Annual Convention Featured Many Influential Speakers Including Ray and Jessica Higdon

FT. MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2017 / Ray and Jessica Higdon recently spoke at the Association of Network Marketing Professionals annual convention that was held on June 1st through the 4th, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. Specifically, they discussed how to get started in network marketing using social media. Ray and his wife were both top income earners in their last company, and have since then built a training and consulting business that was featured in the INC 5000 as one of America's fastest growing companies. They offer a number of network marketing products and resources to train people on how to be successful in the business.

During Ray's talk, he hilariously compared the new network marketer to a socially awkward consumer buying a cup of coffee stating: "It seems like whenever someone joins a network marketing company, they instantly forget all the social graces they've been taught and treat every able body like a piece of meat. They stutter, trip over their words and ask people to look at their 'ground floor opportunity'."

He then made the powerful point that network marketers are supposed to be professionals. Thus, they should be proud of the profession they represent and act like human beings, both face to face and on social media. He adds: "This means providing valuable content on your social media profiles vs. all company logos and commercials, reaching out to people asking the right questions vs. pitching, and thinking long term by growing your network every day."

For those who would like to see what really transpired during the convention, they can watch the live stream of the event. Meanwhile, Jessica gave some tips on how to grow a network on social media as well. She pointed out that instead of just pitching the business to everyone encountered, businesses should go into groups and pages that resonate with the business and its products on Facebook, and ask great questions. These are questions that discover the needs and desires of people to see whether the products and opportunity are right for them.

It should be noted that the Association of Network Marketing Professionals has been raising the standards of the industry and is doing a fantastic job of providing the right training for all reps in all companies. People can also see pictures from the event on the Association of Network Marketing Professionals Facebook page.





Contact Ray Higdon:

Ray Higdon

support@RayHigdon.com

RayHigdon.com PO Box 07028 Ft. Myers, FL 33919

SOURCE: Ray Higdon