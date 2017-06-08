

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former FBI Director James Comey made his highly anticipated appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, addressing numerous issues related to his private conversations with President Donald Trump.



The questioning of Comey came after his statement released by the committee on Wednesday appeared to confirm some recent reports about his interactions with Trump.



The statement included details of a conversation during which Trump seemed to ask Comey to drop an investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's contact with Russian officials.



'I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go,' Trump said, according to Comey.



Comey told the committee he took the comment from Trump as a directive but said the determination of whether the request amounted to obstruction of justice would be up to Special Counsel Robert Mueller.



'I don't think it's for me to say whether the conversation I had with the president was an effort to obstruct,' Comey said. '



He added, 'I took it as a very disturbing thing, very concerning, but that's something I'm sure the special counsel will work towards to try and understand what the intention was there and whether that's an offense.'



The former FBI Director suggested he did not previously reveal the conversation about Flynn to higher level officials amid concerns about interference in the investigation.



Comey also discussed his firing during his testimony, saying he was confused by the White House's explanations for his dismissal.



While the White House initially cited Comey's actions during the election, Trump later suggested in an interview that the decision was related to the Russia investigation.



'The administration then chose to defame me and more importantly the FBI, by saying the organization was poorly led,' Comey said. 'Those were lies, plain and simple.'



Comey said he believes he was fired because something about the way he was conducting the Russia investigation created pressure on Trump that the president wanted to relieve.



The ex-FBI chief was also asked about a tweet from Trump suggesting that there are recordings of their conversations.



In an apparent expression of confidence in his version of events, Comey said, 'Lordy, I hope there are tapes' and indicated he would consent to their release.



Comey noted that he decided to write memos regarding the conversations amid expectations that his view could be challenged.



'I knew there might come a day when I might need a record of what had happened, not just to defend myself, but to defend the FBI and our integrity as an institution and the independence of our investigative function,' Comey said.



Many Republicans on the committee focused on why Comey did not disclose the conversation regarding Flynn and frequently turned the conversation to the investigation of Hillary Clinton.



